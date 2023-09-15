Great Britain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023
Wawrinka in the Davis Cup // Source: GettyImages

10:00 PM2 hours ago

9:55 PM2 hours ago

Switzerland will have the following tennis players to face Great Britain and Australia in this final series, since they previously beat France. The Swiss team comes with a good stage to get something positive from this tournament, since it has a great player who has a lot of experience and who already knows what it is to win this trophy, such as Wawrinka. This player will be accompanied by Stricker, Huesler and the couple formed by Riedi and Ritschard.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Great Britain will have the following tennis players to face Switzerland and France in this final series, in addition to Australia where they already played on the first day and won 1-2. The British team won in its debut in this Davis with a player with great charisma and recognition such as Evans, who played both his individual match and the pairs duel with Skupski. These two players will be accompanied by Abdu Murray, Cameron Norrie and Drapper. Great Britain's captain is Leon Smith
9:45 PM2 hours ago

Switzerland vs France // Source: GettyImages
9:40 PM2 hours ago

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 8:00 horas 

Bolivia: 7:00 horas

Brasil: 8:00 horas

Chile: 8:00 horas 

Colombia: 6:00 horas

Ecuador: 6:00 horas

USA (ET): 7:00 horas

Spain: 14:00 horas

Mexico: 6:00 horas

Paraguay: 8:00 horas 

Peru: 6:00 horas

Uruguay: 9:00 horas

9:35 PM2 hours ago

The match between Great Britain vs Switzerland can be seen on Eurosport and ESPN. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Switzerland debuted in this tournament in 1923, where it has only emerged champion once, it was in 2014 when Federer was in charge of the Swiss team along with Wawrinka, who has been widely mentioned this week for the comment he made to Piqué about the format of the tournament while uploading a video of the empty stands in the previous match in Switzerland. This year he is in the top 20 of the ATP rankings and has Luthi as captain.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Great Britain has been champion ten times in this competition where the last victory was in 2015 led by Murray, who is currently in the team although on the first day he did not play a game. Since 2015, Great Britain had gone 79 years without winning a trophy. It is one of the nations that has competed in all editions of the tournament.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

In the last match against France, the Swiss were not at the level of the French, who were superior in both the individual matches and the pair match and that is why the Swiss could not get a single point. Mannarino beat Stricker in three sets, where the Swiss started by winning the first but weakened as time went by and could not continue at the Frenchman's level. Humbert beat Wawrinka, leaving the two sets 6-4. And in the pairs duel, Wawrinka and Huesler tried to get a point for Switzerland but Mahut and Roger-Vasselin gave their rivals no option.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Great Britain won their last match against Australia in a closely contested match, where they reached a tie break in the first individual duel. Draper started winning to score a point for his team against Kokkinakis in three sets, where he started losing and managed to come back in the match. Then, Evans did his thing against De Minaur in a three-set match, where Evans started by winning and then De Minaur tied, who could not cope with the third set and lost the match. In the pairs duel the Australians won, where Evans repeated it again but the Australian team got a point for the classification of the group stage
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Great Britain vs Switzerland this Friday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Davis Cup matchday.
