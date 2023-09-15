Great Britain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Don't leave here to follow Great Britain vs Switzerland live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Great Britain vs Switzerland live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Valencia. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Switzerland Players
Switzerland will have the following tennis players to face Great Britain and Australia in this final series, since they previously beat France. The Swiss team comes with a good stage to get something positive from this tournament, since it has a great player who has a lot of experience and who already knows what it is to win this trophy, such as Wawrinka. This player will be accompanied by Stricker, Huesler and the couple formed by Riedi and Ritschard.
Great Britain Players
Great Britain will have the following tennis players to face Switzerland and France in this final series, in addition to Australia where they already played on the first day and won 1-2. The British team won in its debut in this Davis with a player with great charisma and recognition such as Evans, who played both his individual match and the pairs duel with Skupski. These two players will be accompanied by Abdu Murray, Cameron Norrie and Drapper. Great Britain's captain is Leon Smith
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 horas
Bolivia: 7:00 horas
Brasil: 8:00 horas
Chile: 8:00 horas
Colombia: 6:00 horas
Ecuador: 6:00 horas
USA (ET): 7:00 horas
Spain: 14:00 horas
Mexico: 6:00 horas
Paraguay: 8:00 horas
Peru: 6:00 horas
Uruguay: 9:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Great Britain vs Switzerland can be seen on Eurosport and ESPN. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Info Switzerland
Switzerland debuted in this tournament in 1923, where it has only emerged champion once, it was in 2014 when Federer was in charge of the Swiss team along with Wawrinka, who has been widely mentioned this week for the comment he made to Piqué about the format of the tournament while uploading a video of the empty stands in the previous match in Switzerland. This year he is in the top 20 of the ATP rankings and has Luthi as captain.
Info Gran Bretaña
Great Britain has been champion ten times in this competition where the last victory was in 2015 led by Murray, who is currently in the team although on the first day he did not play a game. Since 2015, Great Britain had gone 79 years without winning a trophy. It is one of the nations that has competed in all editions of the tournament.
Switzerland Last Match
In the last match against France, the Swiss were not at the level of the French, who were superior in both the individual matches and the pair match and that is why the Swiss could not get a single point. Mannarino beat Stricker in three sets, where the Swiss started by winning the first but weakened as time went by and could not continue at the Frenchman's level. Humbert beat Wawrinka, leaving the two sets 6-4. And in the pairs duel, Wawrinka and Huesler tried to get a point for Switzerland but Mahut and Roger-Vasselin gave their rivals no option.
Great Britain Last Match
Great Britain won their last match against Australia in a closely contested match, where they reached a tie break in the first individual duel. Draper started winning to score a point for his team against Kokkinakis in three sets, where he started losing and managed to come back in the match. Then, Evans did his thing against De Minaur in a three-set match, where Evans started by winning and then De Minaur tied, who could not cope with the third set and lost the match. In the pairs duel the Australians won, where Evans repeated it again but the Australian team got a point for the classification of the group stage
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Great Britain vs Switzerland this Friday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Davis Cup matchday. Follow the online transmission and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.