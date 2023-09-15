La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 19 between La Bañeza and Ísca
Image: VAVEL

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here the stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between La Bañeza and Ísca. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 19 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:10 AM2 hours ago

What time is stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

1:05 AM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

1:00 AM2 hours ago

Ísca

In 2002, the dancer and choreographer Guillermina Teodosia Martínez Cabrejas Mariemma took the initiative to create in her hometown, Íscar, the world's first museum dedicated to Spanish dance. The facility opened its doors in 2007 and has a collection of dresses that belonged to Mariemma, as well as an extensive documentary, graphic and audiovisual archive. The town debuts as the venue for La Vuelta in 2023 in the second foray of the edition in Valladolid, after the time trial.

12:55 AM2 hours ago

La Bañeza

In the south of the province of León, La Bañeza is located in the middle of the Vía de la Plata, the ancient Roman road that linked the western peninsular, from Mérida to Astorga. A town that lived its period of splendor during the Middle Ages, as the commercial axis of its territory. It was already the starting point of La Vuelta in 1989 and it will be again more than three decades later with a peloton that will be looking for the center of the peninsula.

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

The antepenultimate day of La Vuelta has arrived. The riders will have a relatively quiet day, starting from La Bañeza and riding 177 kilometers to reach Íscar. There will only be the intermediate sprint with 20 kilometers to go and it will be a day for the sprinters to shine.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 65h 31'27"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'17"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'08"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 04'00"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'19"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 04'30"
7 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 07'37"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 08'35"
9 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'20"
10 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 12'20"
12:40 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 18

This is the top 10 of stage 18:
Top 10 - Stage 18
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) 04h 47'37"
2 Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'44"
3 Andreas Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny) + 05'10"
4 Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 05'12"
5 Paul Orselin (France / TotalEnergies) + 05'17"
6 Julien Bernard (France / LIDL - Trek) + 06'11"
7 Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 07'01"
8 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 09'29"
9 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 09'29"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 09'29"
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Remco Evenepoel took the victory on the debut climb to the La Cruz de Linares pass and celebrated for the third time in La Vuelta, where he also virtually secured first place in the mountains classification. Sepp Kuss took a few seconds off teammate Jonas Vingegaard and maintains the overall lead.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 19 of the 2023 La Vuelta between La Bañeza and Ísca Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
