La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 19 between La Bañeza and Ísca

Tune in here the stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 19 Live Stream on TV and Online?
NBC Sports

What time is stage 19 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Ísca
In 2002, the dancer and choreographer Guillermina Teodosia Martínez Cabrejas Mariemma took the initiative to create in her hometown, Íscar, the world's first museum dedicated to Spanish dance. The facility opened its doors in 2007 and has a collection of dresses that belonged to Mariemma, as well as an extensive documentary, graphic and audiovisual archive. The town debuts as the venue for La Vuelta in 2023 in the second foray of the edition in Valladolid, after the time trial.
La Bañeza
In the south of the province of León, La Bañeza is located in the middle of the Vía de la Plata, the ancient Roman road that linked the western peninsular, from Mérida to Astorga. A town that lived its period of splendor during the Middle Ages, as the commercial axis of its territory. It was already the starting point of La Vuelta in 1989 and it will be again more than three decades later with a peloton that will be looking for the center of the peninsula.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|65h 31'27"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'08"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'00"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'19"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 04'30"
|7
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 07'37"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 08'35"
|9
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'20"
|10
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'20"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 18
|Top 10 - Stage 18
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|04h 47'37"
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'44"
|3
|Andreas Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 05'10"
|4
|Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 05'12"
|5
|Paul Orselin (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 05'17"
|6
|Julien Bernard (France / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 06'11"
|7
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 07'01"
|8
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 09'29"
|9
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 09'29"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 09'29"