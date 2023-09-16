La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 20 between Manzanares El Real and Guadarrama

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 20 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Guadamarra
Guadarrama gives its name to the mountain range that separates Madrid from Segovia and Ávila and is the ideal place to explore and discover the natural wealth of the sierra. The environment of Guadarrama and the National Park, with its groves, riverbanks and meadows enjoys a rich biodiversity whose fauna and flora make it a place that delights nature lovers. It is the first time that La Vuelta finishes here, having seen the race pass through its streets on numerous occasions.
Manzanares El Real
At the foot of the Sierra de Guadarrama, Manzanares el Real is a regular stop for cyclists from Madrid. As you enter the town, over a skyline adorned by the rocky landscapes of La Pedriza, the most characteristic jewel of this municipality stands out: the New Castle of the Mendoza family. This monument, which was created as a fortress and later served as a residential palace of the Mendoza family, can be visited today in its entirety, being one of the best preserved medieval fortresses in Spain.
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|69h 13'36"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'08"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'00"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'19"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 04'30"
|7
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 07'37"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 08'35"
|9
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'20"
|10
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'20"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 19
|Top 10 - Stage 19
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Alberto Dainese (Italy / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|03h 42'09"
|2
|Filippo Gana (Italy / INEOS - Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Italy / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Ivan García (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Germany / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Fernando Barceló (Spain / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Jonas Koch (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"