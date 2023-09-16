Samoa vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Samoa vs Chile at the Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Chile
Diego Escobar, who plays with the number 2 with the Chilean national team. He is 23 years old and has played 15 games with his country's team. He has scored 20 points with four tries, zero conversions and zero turnovers. His last try was scored in the first match of the Rugby World Cup finals against Japan, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Watch out for this Samoan player
Tumua Manu, a 30-year-old player who is 1'83 meters tall. He currently plays for The Section Paloise in France after playing for teams such as Auckland and the Chiefs. This season he has already scored three tries
How does Chile arrive?
They have seven consecutive defeats and have not won since August 2022, when they defeated Brazil in a friendly match. They made their debut in the first phase of the Rugby World Cup with a 42-12 defeat against Japan. This is the first time they have participated in the World Cup in their history.
How does Samoa arrive?
The Samoa National Team arrives after playing two friendly matches in which they lost against Ireland by 17-13. While they beat Barbarians by 28-14. Between July and August they played the Pacif Nations Cup in which they won two matches and lost one of them. Samoa has been eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in the last four editions they have played. Their best finish was in the quarterfinals in 1991 and 1995.
Background
This will be the first time that the two teams will meet and it will take place at a world championship;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium, located in the city of Bordeaux. It was inaugurated in May 2015 and has a capacity for 42115 spectators.
Preview of the match
Samoa and Chile will face each other in the match corresponding to the second day of the Rugby World Cup finals. Both teams are in Pool D together with Japan, England and Argentina.
