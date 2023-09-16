Canada vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Chile Players
Chile will have the following tennis players to face Canada, Sweden and Italy in this final series. The Chileans have their sights set on Jarry and Garin who are the stars of the Chilean team, and they will be accompanied by Tabilo, Barrios Vera, and Lama
Canada Players
Canada will have the following tennis players to face Chile, Sweden and Italy in this final series. Canada has some good tennis players and the one that stands out the most is Shapovalov who did not play in the previous match, followed by Diallo, Pospisil, Galarneau and Stevenson.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 horas
Bolivia: 8:00 horas
Brasil: 9:00 horas
Chile: 9:00 horas
Colombia: 7:00 horas
Ecuador: 7:00 horas
USA (ET): 8:00 horas
Spain: 15:00 horas
Mexico: 7:00 horas
Paraguay: 9:00 horas
Peru: 7:00 horas
Uruguay: 10:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Canada vs Chile can be seen on the Eurosport and ESPN channel. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Info Chile
The Chileans have not won on any occasion but were close to winning the title in 1975 when they were runners-up in the competition. This nation has been participating in 1928 and has yet to achieve any title. This year they do not start as favorites either but, for now, they are in second place in the group stage to advance to the next round of this cup
Info Canada
Canada has won this championship only once and it was last year, 2022. In 2019 they already finished runners-up after losing in the final but last year they managed to win the title. At the moment, they have six points out of six, beating their two rivals with a clear difference and ensuring passage to the next round of the championship to be able to compete in the final rounds to win the title.
Chile Last Match
Chile lost the last match against Italy by a resounding 3-0, after they beat Sweden on the first day. Arnaldo defeated Garin in three sets, where he started by winning the Chilean and suffered a comeback, then, Sonego beat Jarry also in three sets to give the victory to Italy. The icing on the cake was put by Musetti and Donego after beating Barrios Verá and Tabilo
Canada Last Match
Canada's last match was played on the second day of the Davis Cup against Sweden. Pospisil began by winning against Borg in a three-set match where the first set and the second were very close. Canada started winning and would continue in that dynamic with Diallo's victory against Ymer in two sets (6-4, 6-3). Finally, Galarmeau and Pospisil won the couples duel against Bergevi and Goransson in two sets that both went to a tie break.
