Canada vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023
Canada in the Davis Cup // Source: Davis Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:40 PMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Canada vs Chile live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs Chile live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Valencia. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Chile Players

Chile will have the following tennis players to face Canada, Sweden and Italy in this final series. The Chileans have their sights set on Jarry and Garin who are the stars of the Chilean team, and they will be accompanied by Tabilo, Barrios Vera, and Lama
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Canada Players

Canada will have the following tennis players to face Chile, Sweden and Italy in this final series. Canada has some good tennis players and the one that stands out the most is Shapovalov who did not play in the previous match, followed by Diallo, Pospisil, Galarneau and Stevenson.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Photo

Canada in the Davis Cup // Source: Davis Cup
Canada in the Davis Cup // Source: Davis Cup
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 9:00 horas 

Bolivia: 8:00 horas

Brasil: 9:00 horas

Chile: 9:00 horas 

Colombia: 7:00 horas

Ecuador: 7:00 horas

USA (ET): 8:00 horas

Spain: 15:00 horas

Mexico: 7:00 horas

Paraguay: 9:00 horas 

Peru: 7:00 horas

Uruguay: 10:00 horas

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Canada vs Chile can be seen on the Eurosport and ESPN channel. Furthermore, if you want to watch it online you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Info Chile

The Chileans have not won on any occasion but were close to winning the title in 1975 when they were runners-up in the competition. This nation has been participating in 1928 and has yet to achieve any title. This year they do not start as favorites either but, for now, they are in second place in the group stage to advance to the next round of this cup
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Info Canada

Canada has won this championship only once and it was last year, 2022. In 2019 they already finished runners-up after losing in the final but last year they managed to win the title. At the moment, they have six points out of six, beating their two rivals with a clear difference and ensuring passage to the next round of the championship to be able to compete in the final rounds to win the title.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Chile Last Match

Chile lost the last match against Italy by a resounding 3-0, after they beat Sweden on the first day. Arnaldo defeated Garin in three sets, where he started by winning the Chilean and suffered a comeback, then, Sonego beat Jarry also in three sets to give the victory to Italy. The icing on the cake was put by Musetti and Donego after beating Barrios Verá and Tabilo
8:55 PM2 hours ago

Canada Last Match

Canada's last match was played on the second day of the Davis Cup against Sweden. Pospisil began by winning against Borg in a three-set match where the first set and the second were very close. Canada started winning and would continue in that dynamic with Diallo's victory against Ymer in two sets (6-4, 6-3). Finally, Galarmeau and Pospisil won the couples duel against Bergevi and Goransson in two sets that both went to a tie break.
8:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Canada vs Chile this Saturday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Davis Cup matchday. Follow the online transmission and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo