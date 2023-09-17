Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Noche UFC

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchAlexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Live Score Here
UFC!
Speak up, Valentina Shevchenko!
"I'm not kidding this time. I will go there and my goal is to enter that octagon, submit, destroy my opponent, get my belt back and pick up where I left off. Everything I have, my strength, the mentality, the power, the character, the spirit, they are all aimed at this Saturday."
"Alexa only had a blow that was successful in the first round. And people are watching this scam like they never watched the other. fight, they say anything. It wasn't like that. It was a moment, but it ended up defining the entire fight. I was winning the fight. This is MMA and e is; It's a difficult game. Things like this happen, but the most important thing right now is that I have the opportunity to make things right and show what should have been done the first time."
Speak up, Alexa Grasso!
“Of course, I would like (this card) to be in Mexico. I have a dream that one day the UFC will come to my city, in Guadalajara. I think it could happen. I will work very hard for this. But it is It's a very important date (Mexico's independence), an important place, I'm very grateful for the organization giving me these great opportunities. I'm very excited about Saturday,” Alexa admitted.
Schedules
Main card - 11pm.
MAIN CARD
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Kevin Holland (77.3 kg) x Jack Della Maddalena (77.5 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Raul Rosas Jr. (61.2 kg) x Terrence Mitchell (61.4 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Daniel Zellhuber (70.7 kg) x Christos Giagos (70.7 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Fernando Padilla (66 kg) x Kyle Nelson (66.2 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Roman Kopylov (84.1 kg) x Josh Fremd (84.1 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Edgar Chairez (57.1 kg) x Daniel "Miojo" Lacerda (56.9 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Tracy Cortez (57.1 kg) x Jasmine Jasudavicius (56.9 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Alex Reyes (70.5 kg) x Charlie Campbell (70.3 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Josefine Knutsson (52.3 kg) x Marnic Mann (52.1 kg)
UFC!
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.
On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.