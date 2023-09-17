England vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch England vs Japan?
If you want to watch the England vs. Japan match live, it can be followed on television through ESPN
What time is England vs Japan in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Japan
Amato Fakatava plays in the flanker position and is 28 years old. He has played six matches with the Japan National Team, scoring 20 points with four tries. In his first match in a world championship he was decisive in scoring two tries to give his team the victory against Chile.
Watch out for this player in England
Jonny May who plays in the position of back and is 33 years old. He was born in the city of Swindon. He has played 80 matches with the England National Team where he has scored 200 points, 40 tries and zero turnovers. While he has played nine matches in the Rugby World Cup in which he has scored four tries.
How does Japan arrive?
Between July and August they played the Pacif Nations Cup in which they finished third with five points and only one victory. Before participating in the Rugby World Cup 2023 finals they played a friendly against Italy in which they lost. In their first match of the World Cup they defeated Chile 42-12. They are currently leading Pool D with five points.
How does England arrive?
This team played during March 2023 the Six Nations in which they finished in fourth position after only two victories. Of the four friendlies they played before participating in the World Cup finals, they only won one. They opened with a victory in the first match of this edition by defeating Argentina 27-10. Right now they are second in the group with four points.
Background
Three times they have faced each other in history and all three times the victory has fallen to the England team. The last meeting was last year in a friendly match in which England won 52-13 against Japan. They already met in the 1987 World Cup finals where the English team won by 60-7 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera, a stadium located in the city of Nice. It was inaugurated on September 22, 2013 and has a capacity of 36100 spectators.
Preview of the match
England and Japan have met in the Rugby World Cup finals. Both teams are in Pool D along with Samoa, Argentina and Chile.
