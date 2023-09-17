Great Britain vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Davis Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Great Britain vs. France
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Great Britain vs France live, as well as the latest information coming out of Valencia. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
France
France will have the following tennis players to face Switzerland, Great Britain and Australia in this final series. The French have Mannarino and Humbert as the main players in their teams and will be joined by Fils, Roger-Vasselin and Mahut.
Great Britain
Great Britain will have the following players to face Switzerland and France in this final series, in addition to Australia where they already played in the first day and won 1-2. The British team won in their debut in this Davis Cup with a player with great charisma and recognition as Evans, who played both his individual match and the couples duel with Skupski. These two players will be joined by Abdu Murray, Cameron Norrie and Drapper. The captain of Great Britain is Leon Smith
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 horas
Bolivia: 7:00 horas
Brasil: 8:00 horas
Chile: 8:00 horas
Colombia: 6:00 horas
Ecuador: 6:00 horas
USA (ET): 7:00 horas
Spain: 14:00 horas
Mexico: 6:00 horas
Paraguay: 8:00 horas
Peru: 6:00 horas
Uruguay: 9:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Great Britain vs France can be seen on Eurosport and ESPN. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Info France
France debuted in 1904 and has managed to win the title ten times being the last time in 2017. This year with Mannarino and Humberto, France is betting on its selection to get far ine sta Davis where it has four wins and two losses having half a foot in the next stage of the tournament to be able to move to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. The captain of this team is Grosjean. And currently, the French are in the top 11 of the ATP national team rankings.
Info Great Britain
Great Britain has emerged ten times champion in this competition where the last victory was in 2015 led by Murray, who is currently in the team although he did not play a match on the first day. Since 2015, Great Britain had gone 79 years without winning a trophy. It is one of the nations that has contested every edition of the tournament.
France Last match
In the last match against France, the Swiss were not at the level of the French who were superior both in the two singles matches and in the pairs match and that is why the Swiss could not get a single point. Mannarino beat Stricker in three sets, where the Swiss started winning the first one but loosened up as time went by and could not keep up with the French. Humbert beat Wawrinka in both sets 6-4. And in the pairs duel, Wawrinka and Huesler tried to get a point for Switzerland but Mahut and Roger-Vasselin gave no option to their rivals.
Great Britain Last match
Great Britain won their last match against Australia in a hard fought match, where they went to a tie break in the first singles match. Draper started by winning to earn a point for his team against Kokkinakis in three sets, where he started losing and managed to come back. Then, Evans did his part against De Minaur in a three-set match, where Evans started winning and then tied De Minaur who could not cope in the third set and lost the match. In the doubles duel the Australians won, where Evans repeated again but the Australian team got a point for the qualification to the group stage.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Great Britain vs France this Sunday, September 17 at 14:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Davis Cup matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.