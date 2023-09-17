Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders drew the following starting lineup: Adams, Bennett, Crosby, Deablo, Eluemunor, Epps, Garoppolo, Hobbs, Jacobs, James, Jenkins, Johnson, Meyers, Miller, Moehring, Munford, Nichols, Parham, Peters, Spillane, Tillery and Van Roten. As substitutes were: Abdullah, Bobenmoyer, Bolden, Bolton, Butler, Carlson, Carter, Cole, Herron, Hooper, Horsted, Hoyer, Koonce, Long, Masterson, Mayer, Meredith, Polo-Mao, Renfrow, Robertson, Rochell, Teamer, White, Wilkerson, Wilson and Young.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills had the following starting lineup: Allen, Benford, Bernard, Brown, Cook, Davis, Dawkins, Diggs, Floyd, Hyde, Johnson, Jones, Kincaid, Knox, McGovern, Milano, Morse, Oliver, Poyer, Rousseau, Torrence and White. As substitutes were Allen, Bass, Bates, Dodson, Edwards, Epenesa, Ferguson, Ford, Gilliam, Harris, Jackson, Lawson, Lewis, Martin, Matakevich, Morris, Murray, Neal, Phillips, Rapp, Settle, Shakir, Sherfield, Van Demark and Williams.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 horas
Bolivia: 12:00 horas
Brasil: 13:00 horas
Chile: 13:00 horas
Colombia: 11:00 horas
Ecuador: 11:00 horas
USA (ET): 12:00 horas
Spain: 19:00 horas
Mexico: 11:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
Peru: 11:00 horas
Uruguay: 14:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders can be seen on DAZN and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have played a total of 13 times against each other, where the Las Vegas Raiders have won more games than their rival. The Raiders have won on seven occasions, while their opponent has won on six occasions.
Last match between them
The last time the two sides met was in round eight of the 2017 NFL when the Bills won very convincingly by twenty points. The score of the matchup was 34-14. This victory gave some important points to the locals to cut positions and place themselves in the top six.
Raiders last match
The Vegas Raiders won the NFL opener against the Denver Broncos by one point. The Raiders started winning the game with Meyers' touchdown and Carlson's extra point touchdown. Ten minutes into the game, before the end of the first quarter, Humphrey scored the touchdown. Lutz missed that missed penalty and the Broncos went into the first quarter trailing by one point.In the second quarter, the Broncos were able to rally with Sutton's touchdown and Lutz's extra point touchdown. Carlson, earlier, kicked the field goal. In the final quarter, Lutz's field goal appeared to leave the win very close for the home side but a Meyers touchdown and Carlson's extra point gave the Raiders the win.
Bills Last Match
The Buffalo Bills lost in the first day of the NFL where they faced New York Jets. The result of the game was 22-16 in favor of the locals who broke away in the last quarter with a 10-3 partial. The visiting team started winning with a field goal by Bass after ten minutes of play, where in the second quarter they would tie the score with another field goal by Zuerlein. At the end of the second quarter, Diggs scored a touchdown and Bass scored the extra point, to end the second quarter with a field goal by Bass. They went into halftime with a 3-13 lead, which they would eventually tie to take the game into overtime. Zuerlein kicked three field goals and an extra point on Wilson's touchdown to tie the game. In overtime, a touchdown by Gipson gave the victory to the home team that managed to come from behind.
