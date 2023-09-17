Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Commanders
Washington Commanders drew the following starting lineup: Allen, Barton, Bates, Charles, Cosmi, Curl, Davis, Dotson, Forbes, Forrest, Fuller, Gates, Howell, Leno, McLaurin, Payne, Robinson, Smith-Williams, St-Juste, Sweat, Thomas and Wylie.
Photo
Broncos
Denver Broncos drew the following starting lineup: Allen, Bolles, Cooper, Cushenberry, Dulcich, Gregory, Harris, Humphreys, Jackson, Jewell, Jones, Mathis, McGlinchey, Meiners, Powers, Simmons, Singleton, Surtain, Sutton, Trautman, Williams and Wilson.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 16:25 horas
Bolivia: 15:25 horas
Brasil: 16:25 horas
Chile: 16:25 horas
Colombia: 14:25 horas
Ecuador: 14:25 horas
USA (ET): 15:25 horas
Spain: 22:25 horas
Mexico: 14:25 horas
Paraguay: 16:25 horas
Peru: 14:25 horas
Uruguay: 17:25 horas
Where to watch
The Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders game can be seen on DAZN and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last game between them
In the last game between them, the Broncos won by seven points in round eight of the 2021 NFL Draft. The second quarter was much better for the home team, which outscored the Commanders 10-3. In the third quarter they tied the game with a partial of 0-7 and in the last quarter a touchdown by Gordon and the conversion point by McManus gave the victory to the Broncos.
History
These teams have played a total of nine times against each other, with the Denver Broncos winning more games than their opponents. The Broncos have won on six occasions, while their opponent has won on three occasions.
Commanders Last Match
Washington Commanders won the last meeting against Cleveland Browns by two points in the first NFL away game. The first quarter was decisive in the outcome of the game, as the visitors led 0-14 in the first fifteen minutes with two touchdowns, one by Dotson and the other by Brisset, and the two extra points, one by Slye and the other by Badgley. Slye kicked a field goal in the second quarter and Bell with a touchdown and York scored the first seven points for the Browns. Harley scored the last six points with touchdowns but the conversion failed and cost the Browns the game.
Broncos Last Match
The Vegas Raiders won the NFL opener against the Denver Broncos by one point. The Raiders started winning the game with Meyers' touchdown and Carlson's extra point touchdown. Ten minutes into the game, before the end of the first quarter, Humphrey scored the touchdown. Lutz missed that missed penalty and the Broncos went into the first quarter trailing by one point.In the second quarter, the Broncos were able to rally with Sutton's touchdown and Lutz's extra point touchdown. Carlson, earlier, kicked the field goal. In the last quarter, Lutz's field goal seemed to leave the victory very close for the locals but a touchdown by Meyers and Carlson's extra point gave the Raiders the victory.
