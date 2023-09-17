La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 21 between Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 21 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBC Sports
Spain: 6:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Madrid - Paisaje de la luz
Hipódromo de la Zarzuela
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|74h 23'42"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'08"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'44"
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'03"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 04'14"
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 08'19"
|8
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 08'26"
|9
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 10'08"
|10
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 12'04"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20
|Top 10 - Stage 20
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious)
|04h 59'29"
|2
|Remco Eveneopoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Pelayo Sánchez (Spain / Burgos - BH)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Lenner Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'04"
|6
|Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'26"
|7
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'26"
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'26"
|9
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'26"
|10
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00'26"