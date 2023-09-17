La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 21 between Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 21 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid.
How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 21 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 21 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 21 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 21 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 17th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBC Sports
Spain: 6:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

Madrid - Paisaje de la luz

Except in special occasions, Madrid is the classic location for La Vuelta’s grand finale. Cibeles, Neptuno, Colón, Gran Vía, the Prado… all of these form a part of the history of La Vuelta’s final stage, which is a tribute to the winner of La Roja, and provides the setting for the final winners’ podium. Madrid holds a very special place in the history of the race and will continue to do so in 2023.
Hipódromo de la Zarzuela

With a history spanning more than 80 years, the La Zarzuela Hippodrome narrates almost a century of the capital’s recent history through its emblematic infrastructure. Over the past decades, the sports centre has adapted very well and, today, not only holds equestrian events in its 1,800 metres of racetracks, but also celebrates numerous business events and is a nerve centre for a variety of family activities. Having already hosted a La Vuelta stage departure in La Vuelta 20, it will again be the departure point for the race’s final stage.
👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Route of the stage

The last day of La Vuelta will be a fitting tribute to the virtual champion, Sepp Kuss. The peloton will start from the Zarzuela Hippodrome and will ride approximately 50 kilometers to enter the circuit of the landscape of light in the city of Madrid. There will be ten steps at the finish line to end the 2023 edition of this competition.
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 74h 23'42"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'17"
3 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'08"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'44"
5 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'03"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 04'14"
7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 08'19"
8 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 08'26"
9 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 10'08"
10 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 12'04"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20

This is the top 10 of stage 20:
Top 10 - Stage 20
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Wout Poels (Netherlands / Bahrain Victorious) 04h 59'29"
2 Remco Eveneopoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
3 Pelayo Sánchez (Spain / Burgos - BH) + 00'00"
4 Lenner Van Eetvelt (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'00"
5 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'04"
6 Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'26"
7 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'26"
8 Lennard Kämna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'26"
9 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'26"
10 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'26"
Summary of the previous stage

Wout Poels took victory in the penultimate stage of La Vuelta, beating Remco Evenepoel and other survivors of the day's breakaway. Sepp Kuss rode alongside Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard to hold on to the red jersey and become the virtual champion of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 21 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
