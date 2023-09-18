Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How To Watch Title Super Flyweight
Where and how to watch Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani live online

If you want to watch the fight between Argi Cortes and Junto Nakatani live, you can follow it on TV on ESPN


What time is Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani?

This is the starting time of the bout in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 AM

Bolivia: 4:00 AM

Brazil: 5:00 AM

Chile: 4:00 AM

Colombia: 3:00 AM

Ecuador: 3:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Paraguay: 6:00 AM

Peru: 6:00 AM

Uruguay: 7:00 AM

Venezuela: 6:00 AM

England: 10:00 AM

Australia : 19:00 AM

India: 15:45 AM

The stellar duel between Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler

Both boxers are going to fight for the light flyweight.

How does Kenshiro Teraji come in?

The Japanese turned pro in 2014 and in 2017 he won the CBM light flyweight title. Although in 2021 he lost it at the hands of his compatriot Yabuki. Since then he has won every fight. In April he fought his last title defense bout and won by KO in round nine against American Olascuaga. This time he will also defend his title.

 

How is Hekkie Budler coming along?

The 35-year-old South African who has been a professional since 2007. In 2013 he won for the WBA interim minimum weight title. In 2014 he took the regular WBA title until 2016. He regained the IBF and WBA belts in 2018. He has won the last three fights

 

Complete Billboard

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler : WBA and WBC Light Flyweight Titles

 

Junto Nakatani vs Argi Cortes | WBO Super Flyweight Title

 

Anthony Olascuaga vs Giemel Magramo | Light Flyweight Title

 

Luis Guzman Torres vs Tenshin Nasukawa | Super Bantamweight Title

How does Junto Nakatani arrive?

The Japanese fighter is defending his super flyweight title. He is undefeated as a professional boxer with 25 wins, 19 of them by knockout. He won this title in May of this year where he defeated Australian Andrew Moloey in which Nakatani won by KO in the 12th round. He was also world flyweight champion.

 

Fights: 25

Debut: April 26, 2015

Age: 25 years old

Dominant Way: Left

Height: 172 centimeters

How does Argi Cortés arrive?

He has not competed officially since September 2022 in which he lost by points in the 12th round against his Mexican compatriot Juan Francisco Estrada. The Mexican has 25 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws.

Debut: April 24, 2014

Fights: 30

Age: 28 years old

Stadium

The bouts will be held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. It was built in February 2020 for the Olympic Games and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Pre-fight preview

We will have two finals that will be the duels to highlight. First, the confrontation between the Mexican Argi Cortes against the Japanese Junto Nakatani. In addition to the super lightweight flyweight title fight between Japan's Kenshiro Teraji and South African Hekkie Bundler.
