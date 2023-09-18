Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How To Watch Title Super Flyweight

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani
Where and how to watch Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani live online
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Argi Cortes vs Junto Nakatani?
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
The stellar duel between Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler
How does Kenshiro Teraji come in?
The Japanese turned pro in 2014 and in 2017 he won the CBM light flyweight title. Although in 2021 he lost it at the hands of his compatriot Yabuki. Since then he has won every fight. In April he fought his last title defense bout and won by KO in round nine against American Olascuaga. This time he will also defend his title.
How is Hekkie Budler coming along?
The 35-year-old South African who has been a professional since 2007. In 2013 he won for the WBA interim minimum weight title. In 2014 he took the regular WBA title until 2016. He regained the IBF and WBA belts in 2018. He has won the last three fights
Complete Billboard
Junto Nakatani vs Argi Cortes | WBO Super Flyweight Title
Anthony Olascuaga vs Giemel Magramo | Light Flyweight Title
Luis Guzman Torres vs Tenshin Nasukawa | Super Bantamweight Title
How does Junto Nakatani arrive?
Fights: 25
Debut: April 26, 2015
Age: 25 years old
Dominant Way: Left
Height: 172 centimeters
How does Argi Cortés arrive?
Debut: April 24, 2014
Fights: 30
Age: 28 years old