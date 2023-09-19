New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB 2023 regular season.
The starting line-ups for the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays live in the MLB Regular Season 2023 will be shared, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium.
Where and how to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays online and live in MLB Regular Season 2023
The New York Yankees vs Blue Jays game will not be televised.
New York Yankees vs Blue Jays can be tuned into MLB TV live streams.
If you want to watch New York Yankees vs Blue Jays Toronto live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Tomorrow, in addition to the Blue Jays vs Yankees, there will be games between the Tampa Bay Rays vs Angels, Marlins vs Mets, Reds vs Twins, Nationals vs White Sox, Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland, Cardinals vs Brewers, Rangers Texans vs Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros vs Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies, Oakland vs Seattle, Arizona vs San Francisco, Dodgers vs Detroit and Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs, these are the games for tomorrow.
Yankee Stadium
It is the stadium of the New York Yankees, one of the most important in the MLB, has a capacity for 46 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 2, 2009, will be the headquarters where this new series between Blue Jays and New York Yankees will be disputed, a very good entry is expected to be a divisional series and that always has more than 50 percent despite being regular season, certainly a great stadium, for a great clash of great teams.
What time is the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Regular Season 2023 game?
This is the kick-off time for the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays game on 19 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:10 hours
Brazil: 19:10 hours
Uruguay: 19:10 hours
Bolivia: 18:10 hours
Chile: 18:10 hours
Paraguay: 18:10
Venezuela: 18:10 hours
Colombia: 18:210 hours
Ecuador: 18:10 hours
Mexico: 17:10 hours
Panama: 18:10 hours
Peru: 18:10 hours
United States: 18:10 hours PT and 20:10 hours ET
Canada: 19:10 hours
Spain: 02:10 hours
France: 02:10 hours
Germany: 02:10 hours
Italy: 02:10 hours
Japan: 11:10 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in this new MLB regular season series, and is an important game because it is a divisional game.
Background
The record leans towards the New York Yankees as they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 10 wins for the Yankees, while the Blue Jays have only won on 5 occasions, so tomorrow the Bronx team will be favourites to take their first win in this new series in the big leagues, no doubt it will be a great game.
How do the Toronto Blue Jays fare?
For their part, the Blue Jays come from their series against the Boston Red Sox, to place themselves in third place in their division with 83 wins and 67 losses, far behind Tampa Bay and the Baltimore Orioles, teams that have already qualified for the major league playoffs, and will be looking to fight for a wild card ticket, something that looks a little complicated but not impossible, so the two teams have one more series in the MLB regular season.
How do the New York Yankees get there?
The New York Yankees are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday, but despite the loss they won the series 2-1 this weekend, they start a new series against a slightly more complicated team like the Blue Jays, in their division they are in the penultimate position with 76 games won and 74 games lost, they will be looking to win one more series and gain confidence in this final stretch of the regular season in the big leagues.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays live stream of the MLB Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Yankee Stadium, at 17:10 hours.