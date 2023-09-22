New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLB Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks live online in the MLB Regular Season 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks live in the MLB Regular Season match, as well as the latest information from the field at Yankee Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks online live in MLB Regular Season 2023
The Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks game will not be televised.
The Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks game will be streamed on the MLB TV app.
If you want to watch Yankees vs Arizona vs Diamondbacks online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks, there will be Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay vs Blue Jays, Marlins vs Brewers, Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington vs Atlanta Braves, Phillies vs Mets and Cleveland vs Baltimore Orioles.
Yankee Stadium
The New York Yankee Stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the major leagues, has a capacity for 46,000 spectators and was inaugurated on April 2, 2009. It will be the venue for this series between the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, where it will surely have a very good attendance, because despite not doing well this season, the fans are not abandoning their teams at the end of the regular season and without playoff possibilities.
What time is the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks game in the 2023 MLB Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks game on 22 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:10 hours
Brazil: 18:10 hours
Uruguay: 18:10 hours
Bolivia: 18:10 hours
Chile: 7:10pm
Paraguay: 7:10 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:10 p.m.
Colombia: 7:10 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:10pm
Mexico: 17:10
Panama: 17:10
Peru: 18:10 hours
United States: 18:10 hours PT and 20:10 hours ET
Spain: 01:10 hours
France: 01:10 hours
Germany: 01:10 hours
Italy: 01:10 hours
Japan: 04:10 hours
Philippines: 04:10 hours
South Korea: 04:10 hours
Kazakhstan 02:10 hours
Finland: 02:10 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game that promises to be one of the best this year with a spectacular series. Among the stars is the Mexican Alex Thomas with the Arizona team, who is going through a great moment in the MLB.
Background
The record does not have a favourite at the moment, as they have met 10 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for the New York Yankees, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have also won 5 times, so tomorrow there will be no favourite for the first game of this series, it is expected to be a series full of intensity, many runs and emotions.
How are the Arizona Diamondbacks doing?
For its part Arizona Diamondbacks comes sweeping in its series to San Francisco and be in the fight for a wild card ticket as it looks very difficult to win their division who is led by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona is with a record of 81 games won and 72 games lost, no doubt we expect a very special series with historically strong teams in the big leagues, thus the two teams come to a series in the regular season of the MLB 2023.
How are the New York Yankees doing?
The New York Yankees today close their series against the Blue Jays, which they have already lost because they have two consecutive defeats, they will look to close their series in the best way so that tomorrow they will open a new series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, teams that are strong in their wild card aspirations, They are tied in their record with 76 games won and 76 games lost and with little chance of playoffs but with every intention of closing in the best way this regular season that was certainly not the best for the team of the bronx, in this way come the New York Yankees.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks, corresponding to the MLB Regular Season 2023. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium, at 17:10 hours.