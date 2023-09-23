South Africa vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup
Springboks

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the South Africa vs Ireland match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is South Africa vs Ireland match for Rugby World Cup?

This is the start time of the game South Africa vs Ireland of 23th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Onefootball

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

2:50 AM2 hours ago

The champions

2019 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 32-12 England, in Japan

2015 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 34-17 Australia, in London (England)

2011 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 8-7 France, in New Zealand

2007 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-6 England, in France

2003 - England | Final: England 20-17 Australia, in Australia

1999 - Australia | Final: Australia 3-12 France, in Wales

1995 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-12 New Zealand, in South Africa

1991 - Australia | Final: Australia 12-6 England, in England

1987 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 29-9 France, in New Zealand

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Positions

Positions in rugby are identified by the number the players wear.

1 and 3: Left winger and Right winger

2: Hooker

4 and 5: Second row

6 and 7: Wings

8: Eighth

9: Scrum-half

10: Opening

 11 and 14: Tips

12 and 13: Centers

15: Fullback

2:40 AM2 hours ago

The game

Style and Scoring

There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be kicked backwards, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.

There are four ways of scoring in rugby: 

- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style.  

- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.

- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked

- Penalty (three points): shot on goal

Cards

Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match

Red: expulsion

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Groups

Group A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia

Group B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania

Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal

Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile

2:30 AM2 hours ago

200 years

Rugby celebrates its 200th anniversary at the World Cup. The sport was born in England in 1823, when William Webb Ellis picked up the ball at a soccer match and ran with it in his hands, breaking the rules of the game.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Rugby World Cup

Organized every four years since 1987, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France, which previously hosted the tournament in 2007, alongside Wales and Scotland. Despite having two disciplines with 15 and seven players, the World Cup will be played with 15 athletes, with two 40-minute halves. The group stage, which includes 20 teams, runs from September 8 to October 8. 

The third and fourth place play-offs are scheduled for Friday (October 27), while the final will take place on Saturday, October 28. The winning team will lift the Webb Ellis Cup. It is named after former Rugby School pupil William Webb Ellis.

South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two. England are the only world champions from the Northern Hemisphere. South America, meanwhile, has already made history and will have three representatives for the first time: Argentina (Pumas), Uruguay (Teros) and Chile (Condores).

World Rugby
World Rugby
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

South Africa vs Ireland live this Saturday (23), at the Stade de France at 3 pm ET, for the Rugby World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Rugby World Cup Match: South Africa vs Ireland Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo