UFC Vegas 79 Live Results: Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

THE BRAZILIANS!
Watch Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Score Here
UFC!
Speak, Mateusz Gamrot!
“I think so,” when asked if his wrestling was better than Makhachev's. “But we’ll see. I have to meet him in the Octagon and then fight him. There we will have the answer: 'Who is this? the best fighter?' But in my opinion I'm the best fighter in the lightweight division. I knocked everyone down and that's not what happens. This is a problem for me and I expect the same on Saturday. night."
“I had a full training camp, full preparation [for Fiziev] and I have good stamina and conditioning [to go] 10 rounds,” said Gamrot. “Right now, I'm really a different fighter than I was last time.”
Speak up, Rafael Fiziev!
“For me it is like, is it? crazy. This guy, he is; He's a superstar, and because he's a superstar, he does whatever he wants, he doesn't need this fight. Now, he fights just for fun, just to stay active. It is still This is a crazy situation because, as USADA is not responding, testing it? He is Lightweight fighter and you? doesn’t test it,” he concluded.
MAIN CARD!
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Bryce Mitchell (66.2 kg) x Dan Ige (66.2 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Marina Rodriguez (52.6 kg) x Michelle Waterson-Gomez (52.3 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Bryan Battle (77.5 kg) x AJ Fletcher (77.3 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Ricardo Ramos (66.2 kg) x Charles Jourdain (66 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Tim Means (77.5 kg) x Andre Fialho (77.5 kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jacob Malkoun (84.3 kg) x Cody Brundage (83.9 kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mohammed Usman (107.5 kg) x Jake Collier (116.3 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Mizuki (52.3 Kg) x Hannah Goldy (52.3 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Tamires Vidal (60.7 kg) x Montserrat Rendon (61.2 kg)
CHAMPIONS!
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.
UFC!
UFC is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.