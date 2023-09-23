UFC Vegas 79 Live Results: Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Photo: Disclosure/UFC

7:00 AMan hour ago

THE BRAZILIANS!

Two Brazilians will be at UFC Vegas 79. Strawweight (up to 52.1kg) Marina Rodriguez and featherweight (up to 65.7kg) Ricardo Carcacinha take action on the main card, facing Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Charles Jourdain, respectively. The main card starts at 8pm (Brasília time).
6:55 AM2 hours ago

6:50 AM2 hours ago

UFC!

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Mateusz Gamrot!

"I don't care because my wrestling skills always beat an attacker. Only I'm interested in a guy in this lightweight division. He is a fighter. He is Islam Makhachev."

“I think so,” when asked if his wrestling was better than Makhachev's. “But we’ll see. I have to meet him in the Octagon and then fight him. There we will have the answer: 'Who is this? the best fighter?' But in my opinion I'm the best fighter in the lightweight division. I knocked everyone down and that's not what happens. This is a problem for me and I expect the same on Saturday. night."

“I had a full training camp, full preparation [for Fiziev] and I have good stamina and conditioning [to go] 10 rounds,” said Gamrot. “Right now, I'm really a different fighter than I was last time.”

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Rafael Fiziev!

“Michael and I have the same problem, because he also has to control his emotions in the fight. He has to control. I think if he starts controlling his emotions, just following the game plan, he will beat Conor, because Conor, he lost focus. He is not Conor from six years ago, five years ago. It is not the same Conor. He just You have to stay smart, you have to stay calm, and I think Michael can win this fight easily just by doing so. because Conor lost focus,” Fiziev told ‘MMA Fighting’.

“For me it is like, is it? crazy. This guy, he is; He's a superstar, and because he's a superstar, he does whatever he wants, he doesn't need this fight. Now, he fights just for fun, just to stay active. It is still This is a crazy situation because, as USADA is not responding, testing it? He is Lightweight fighter and you? doesn’t test it,” he concluded.

6:35 AM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Rafael Fiziev (70.7 kg) x Mateusz Gamrot (70.7 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Bryce Mitchell (66.2 kg) x Dan Ige (66.2 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Marina Rodriguez (52.6 kg) x Michelle Waterson-Gomez (52.3 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Bryan Battle (77.5 kg) x AJ Fletcher (77.3 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Ricardo Ramos (66.2 kg) x Charles Jourdain (66 kg)

6:30 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Dan Argueta (61.6 kg) x Miles Johns (61.6 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Tim Means (77.5 kg) x Andre Fialho (77.5 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jacob Malkoun (84.3 kg) x Cody Brundage (83.9 kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mohammed Usman (107.5 kg) x Jake Collier (116.3 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Mizuki (52.3 Kg) x Hannah Goldy (52.3 Kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Tamires Vidal (60.7 kg) x Montserrat Rendon (61.2 kg)

6:25 AM2 hours ago

CHAMPIONS!

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

6:20 AM2 hours ago

UFC!


UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

The fight will be played at UFC Apex

The Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot fight will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
6:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
