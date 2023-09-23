England vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow England vs Chile live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs Chile live for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch England vs Chile online and live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
This is the start time of the England vs Chile match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 8:45 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 9:45 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 11:45 a.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Mexico: 9:45 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 6:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:45 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Absences from England!
Owen Farrell, a must see player!
The Roses captain begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the Rugby World Cup and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Roses forward is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 5,250 yards in completed passes through the air, 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 14 victories. The game against Chile will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the English offense will have. The forward's connection with Ollie Lawrence will be essential to have a good season.
How does England get here?
The England team started a new World Cup in Group D with the sole objective of winning one more title, after qualifying without great difficulty for this international championship in 2022 by becoming the current European champions. The Roses had a great regular season with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in their region. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Roses was the great improvement in Ollie Lawrence's experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Owen Farrell, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Theo Dan and David Ribbans. The English will have a comfortable start to the season hosting Japan and Argentina, in addition to closing against Chile and Samoa with a view to being group leaders, which is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Absences from Chile!
Martin Sigren, a must see player!
The captain of the Cóndores began his fifth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the next round of this competition. The forward from Chile was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 2,242 yards through the air, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Rodrigo Fernández will be essential to have a good season.
How does Chile arrive?
The Chilean team begins its first great adventure in a Rugby World Cup, after completing the qualification campaign by leaving out the United States in second place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss; With these results, the team managed to classify these instances. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Rodrigo Fernández in the center position and with great players such as Matías Dittus, Clemente Saavedra and Franco Velarde. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against Samoa and Argentina, but will also face England and Japan where they will start as underdogs. Los Cóndores are in a first world adventure and with the help of Martín Sigren they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Cóndors will try to focus on getting to the next round and acquiring great experience for future competitions at this level.
Where’s the game?
The Stade Pierre-Mauroy located in Kansas City will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue in good shape in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This stadium has capacity for 50,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between England vs Chile, corresponding to the 2023 Rugby World Cup match. The match will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, at 11:45 am.