Wales vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup

Stay tuned here to follow Wales vs Australia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wales vs Australia as well as the latest information from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
Where to watch Wales vs Australia?
If you want to watch the match Wales vs Australia, you can follow it on television through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Wales vs Australia in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from Australia
Mark Nawaqanitawase, 23 years old and 1'90 meters. He plays in the wing position and has scored eight tries in just 14 games with the Australian National Team. He is playing his first matches in a world championship and has already scored two tries in two matches. He is currently playing for the Waratahs Super Rugby.
Watch out for this player from Wales
Louis Rees-Zammit, who plays the wing position. He is 22 years old and has a height of 1'91 meters. He has played with the Wales National Team a total of 33 matches in which he has scored 14 tries. In two matches he has played in the world championship he has scored two tries.
How does Australia arrive?
The Australian National Team started the World Cup well beating Georgia by 35-15, but in their second match they were surprised by Fiji and lost by 15-22. They did not have a good preparation after losing the friendly matches against France and New Zealand. In addition, in July they played the Rugby Championship where they lost all their matches. Right now they are third in Pool C with six points, the same as the Fiji National Team.
How does Wales arrive?
The Welsh National Team has started the World Cup finals by winning the first two matches. They beat Fiji with a tight score of 32-26, while they beat Portugal by 28-8. They arrived at the world championship after playing three friendlies in which they lost two and after the Six Nations in which they finished in fifth position with 6 points. Right now they lead group C with six points.
Background
Numerous clashes in the history between Wales and Australia, The last time they met was in November 2022 in a duel that Australia won by 34-39. In 2019 they faced each other in the World Cup finals in a duel won by Wales by 25-29. In addition, both teams qualified for the quarterfinals.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, located in the city of Lyon. It was inaugurated in January 2016 and has a capacity for 59186 spectators.
Preview of the match
Wales and Australia will meet in the final phase of the World Cup in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage. Both teams are in group C together with Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Wales vs Australia in World Rugby Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.