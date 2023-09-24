Scotland vs Tonga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Scotland vs Tonga live online
If you want to watch the Scotland vs Tonga match live, it can be followed on TV through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Scotland vs Tonga Rugby World Cup match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.
Brazil: 11:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 a.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:45 a.m.
Spain: 17:45 hours
United States: 11:45 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:45 a.m. ET
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m. ET
Peru: 09:45 hours
Uruguay: 12:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 12:45 p.m.
India: 8:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:45 a.m.
South Africa: 9:45 a.m.
Australia: 09:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 09:45 a.m.
Watch out for this player in Tonga
Halaleva Fifita, who plays in the back position and is 34 years old. With the Tonga National Team she has played 35 matches where she has only scored four tries. She has played five world championship matches in her history.
Watch out for this Watch out for this player from Scotlandfrom Scotland
Duhan van der Merwe plays for the Scotland national team, despite being born in South Africa. The 28 year old player occupies the wing position. He has played 39 matches for the national team in which he has scored 25 tries, or a total of 125 points. He has only played one match in a world championship.
How does Tonga arrive?
The Oceania National Team lost in their first match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 phase against Ireland by 59-16. Before the world championship they played a double friendly against Canada and won both matches. Between July and August they played the Pacific Nations Cup in which they finished without victory and in last position. Right now in the final phase of the World Cup they are fourth in group B without opening the locker.
How does Scotland arrive?
The Scotland National Team has started the Rugby World Cup 2023 finals with an 18-3 defeat over South Africa. They played four friendly preparation matches in which they won three of them, but lost to France with a close score. Between February and March 2023 they played the Six Nations where they finished third after three wins in five matches. They are currently third in group B with zero points.
Background
Four clashes for these two teams with a favorable balance for Scotland that has won three times, while Tonga won once. The last time they met was in 2021 in a friendly match in which the Scottish team won 60-14. They have only met once in a 1995 World Cup finals in which Scotland won with a score of 41-5.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera, a stadium located in Nice. It was installed in September 2013 and has a capacity of 36100 spectators.
Preview of the match
Scotland and Tonga will face each other in the Rugby World Cup finals. For both teams it will be their second match of the group stage. They are in Pool B with Ireland, South Africa and Romania.
