Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

Stay tuned for the Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays live stream in the MLB Regular Season.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays live in the MLB Regular Season game, as well as the latest information from the pitch at Fenway Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Red Sox Boston vs Tampa Bay Rays online and live in MLB Regular Season 2023
The Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays game will not be televised.
The Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays game will be streamed on the MLB TV app.
Fenway Park
It is the stadium of the Boston Red Sox, a very important and popular stadium in the big leagues, it has a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 20, 1912, it will be the setting for this match which is undoubtedly a very tough match for being divisional, and it will be the field where the game of this regular season series between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will be played.
American League East
In the American League in the East Division, first place goes to the Baltimore Orioles with 97 wins and 59 losses, second place to the Tampa Bay Rays with 95 wins and 62 losses, the Blue Jays with 87 wins and 69 losses, fourth place to the Yankees with 79 wins and 77 losses, and last place to the Boston Red Sox with 76 wins and 80 losses.
What time is the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game in the MLB Regular Season?
This is the start time for the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game on 26 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:10 hours
Brazil: 18:10 hours
Uruguay: 17:10 hours
Bolivia: 18:10 hours
Chile: 6:10pm
Paraguay: 18:10
Venezuela: 18:10
Colombia: 17:10
Ecuador: 17:10
Mexico: 17:10
Panama: 16:10
Peru: 17:10 hours
United States: 17:10 hours PT and 19:10 hours ET
Spain: 00:10 hours
France: 00:10 hours
Germany: 00:10 hours
Italy: 00:10 hours
Japan: 03:10 hours
Philippines: 03:10 hours
South Korea: 03:10 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they can count on a full roster for this MLB regular season game, with two great teams and Mexicans who will give everything on the diamond for the win tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Tampa Bay Rays, as they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 11 games won by Tamp Bay and 4 games won by Red Sox, so tomorrow the Rays will be favorites to win one more game and keep dreaming about the divisional title they are fighting for with Baltimore.
How does Boston Red Sox arrive?
On the other hand Boston arrives already eliminated to this penultimate series of the regular season, they did not manage to go even for the ticket to wild card and will look for to close of the best form this campaign to think once in the following tournament, has mark of 76 won games and 80 lost games, there will be Mexicans in the diamond like Alex Verdugo, Luis Urías and with Tampa Bay will be Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes, without a doubt a game full of emotion, runs and intensity waits for us.
How do the Tampa Bay Rays get there?
Tampa Bay comes from losing 2-1 this weekend their series against Blue Jays, they are fighting for the leadership of their division, but it looks very complicated since they are 2.5 games behind Baltimore Orioles, they will start a new series against Boston Red Sox, where they will have the obligation to sweep the series if they still want to aspire to that first divisional place, they are with a record of 95 games won and 62 games lost, in this way the Tampa Bay Rays arrive to one of their last series before the MLB playoffs.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game, corresponding to the MLB Regular Season 2023. The game will take place at Fenway Park, at 5:10pm.