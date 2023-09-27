Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays live stream in the MLB Regular Season.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays live in Game 2 of the MLB Regular Season series, as well as the latest information from the field at Fenway Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Red Sox Boston vs Tampa Bay Rays online and live in MLB Regular Season 2023
The Red Sox vs Tampa Bay game will not be televised.
The Red Sox vs Tampa Bay game will be streamed on the MLB TV app.
If you want to watch Red Sox vs Tampa Bay online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Fenway Park
It is the stadium of the Boston Red Sox, a very important and popular stadium in the big leagues, it has a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 20, 1912, it will be the setting for this match which is undoubtedly a very tough match for being divisional, and it will be the field where the second game of this regular season series between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will be played.
What time is the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game in the MLB Regular Season?
This is the start time for the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game on 27 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:10 hours
Brazil: 18:10 hours
Uruguay: 17:10 hours
Bolivia: 18:10 hours
Chile: 6:10pm
Paraguay: 18:10
Venezuela: 18:10
Colombia: 17:10
Ecuador: 17:10
Mexico: 16:10
Panama: 4:10pm
Peru: 17:10 hours
United States: 17:10 hours PT and 19:10 hours ET
Spain: 00:10 hours
France: 00:10 hours
Germany: 00:10 hours
Italy: 00:10 hours
Japan: 03:10 hours
Philippines: 03:10 hours
South Korea: 03:10 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this MLB regular season game, with two great teams and Mexicans who will give everything on the diamond for the win tomorrow.
Background
The record leans towards Tampa Bay Rays, as they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 11 games won by Tamp Bay and 4 games won by Red Sox, so tomorrow the Rays will be favourites to win one more game and keep dreaming about the divisional title they are fighting for with Baltimore.
Last match between the two teams
The last time these two teams met was on September 6, when Tampa Bay defeated the Red Sox 3-1, in a game that had many emotions, but in the end the Rays prevailed in the last game of that series, today they start a new one with two different objectives, Tampa to reach the playoffs in the best way possible and Boston to close the season in the best possible way, already eliminated.
Player to watch for Boston
The player to follow for the Red Sox in this game will be the Mexican Alex Verdugo, the outfielder has been one of the most notable players in the campaign, he has 13 homers and 141 hits connected, despite being already eliminated with his team, he is looking to close the campaign in the best possible way to think about next year, the Mexican also participated in the historic World Cup with Mexico where he was the most outstanding, he is the player to follow for tomorrow's game.
Player to watch for Tampa Bay
The player to follow for the Tampa Bay Rays is the Mexican Isaac Paredes, he has 30 home runs and 118 hits in the season and is one of the best players in Tampa Bay, the Mexican after the World Baseball Classic with Mexico, grabbed a maturity that he managed to demonstrate in this regular season, he will seek to close the tournament with the best numbers to start thinking about the playoffs in October where his team is already qualified, he will be the player to follow for this meeting with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game, corresponding to the MLB Regular Season 2023. The game will take place at Fenway Park, at 4:10pm.