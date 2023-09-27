Uruguay vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:33 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Uruguay vs Namibia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Uruguay vs Namibia live match, as well as the latest information from the Groupama Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:28 AMan hour ago

How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Uruguay vs Namibia live on TV, your options is: NBC

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:23 AMan hour ago

What time is Uruguay vs Namibia match for Rugby World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs Namibia of September 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 11:45 AM on NBC and Peacock +
Spain: 5:45 PM on Movistar Plus+
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

1:18 AMan hour ago

Most recent precedent

These two teams met last August 5 in a friendly match. In that match, Los Teros won 26-18 against Namibia.
1:13 AMan hour ago

Uruguay, focused on the match

1:08 AMan hour ago

Namibia

Namibia has not had a good World Cup. Although they were predicted to be the weakest team in the squad, the results have shown more than that and they will have this game as their last chance to go home with some joy.

1:03 AM2 hours ago

Ururugay

Uruguay comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to finally celebrate in this World Cup. After two games played, Los Teros have been beaten by France and Italy. On paper, this will be the only game where they would have the chance to score a victory, but they will have to prove that they deserve it.

12:58 AM2 hours ago

Standings - Group A

  1. France - 13 PTS | 3 GP | 3 W | 0 D | 0 L | + 125 DIF | 1 PTE
  2. Italy - 10 PTS | 2 GP | 2 W | 0 D | 0 L | + 65 DIF | 2 PTE
  3. New Zealand - 5 PTS | 2  GP | 1 W | 0 D | 1 L | + 54 DIF | 1 PTE
  4. Uruguay - 0 PTS | 2 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 2 L | - 36 DIF | 0 PTE
  5. Namibia - 0 PTS | 3 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 3 L | - 208 DIF | 0 PTE
12:53 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium

The Uruguay vs Namibia match will be played at the Groupama Stadium, located in the commune of Décines-Charpieu, near the city of Lyon, France. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 59,186 spectators.
12:48 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup match: Uruguay vs Namibia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo