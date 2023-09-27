Uruguay vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Uruguay vs Namibia Live Score!
How to watch Uruguay vs Namibia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Uruguay vs Namibia match for Rugby World Cup?
Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 11:45 AM on NBC and Peacock +
Spain: 5:45 PM on Movistar Plus+
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Most recent precedent
Uruguay, focused on the match
¡𝐋𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚́ 𝐩𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐞𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐚!
𝐕𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐒 🇺🇾 #RWC2023 #VamosTeros #EmpujamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/mK2C9cpc0Q — Los Teros (@TerosXV) September 23, 2023
Namibia
Namibia has not had a good World Cup. Although they were predicted to be the weakest team in the squad, the results have shown more than that and they will have this game as their last chance to go home with some joy.
Ururugay
Uruguay comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to finally celebrate in this World Cup. After two games played, Los Teros have been beaten by France and Italy. On paper, this will be the only game where they would have the chance to score a victory, but they will have to prove that they deserve it.
Standings - Group A
- France - 13 PTS | 3 GP | 3 W | 0 D | 0 L | + 125 DIF | 1 PTE
- Italy - 10 PTS | 2 GP | 2 W | 0 D | 0 L | + 65 DIF | 2 PTE
- New Zealand - 5 PTS | 2 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 1 L | + 54 DIF | 1 PTE
- Uruguay - 0 PTS | 2 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 2 L | - 36 DIF | 0 PTE
- Namibia - 0 PTS | 3 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 3 L | - 208 DIF | 0 PTE