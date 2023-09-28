Japan vs Samoa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Japan vs Samoa?
What time is Japan vs Samoa in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Samoa
Duncan Paiaaua, plays in the three-quarter position and is 28 years old. With his international team he has played eight matches in which he has scored four tries and one conversion. In this final phase of the World Cup he has played two matches in which he has scored a try.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Jone Naikabula plays in the wing position and is 29 years old. He has made six appearances for Japan and has scored four tries, including one in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2023.
How does Samoa arrive?
Samoa started with a victory in their first match against Chile, but lost against Argentina (19-10). Right now they are second in the group and would be qualified for the quarterfinals, but they have the same points as Japan and one behind Argentina. In their preparation they played two friendly matches where they beat Barbarians and lost against Ireland.
How does Japan arrive?
In their first match of the Rugby World Cup finals, they overwhelmed and defeated Chile by 42-12, while they lost to Japan by 34-12. Before playing the world championship they lost in a friendly against Italy and played the Pacif Nations Cup where they lost two matches and won only one of them. Right now they are third in the group with 5 points, the same as Samoa and one more than Argentina, which are the two teams with which the qualification to the quarterfinals will be played.
Background
Five times Samoa and Japan have faced each other with a balance of three victories for the Japanese team and two for Samoa. The last time they met was on July 22 of this same year in a Pacif Nations Cup duel that Samoa won 22-24. They already met in the 2019 World Cup finals in which Japan won by 38-19.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade de Toulouse, which was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity of 33150 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Samoa will meet in the Rugby World Cup finals match. For both teams it will be their third match and they are in Pool D together with England, Argentina and Chile.
