Argentina vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Chile as well as the latest information from the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Chile live online
If you want to watch the Argentina vs. Chile match live, you can follow it on TV through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Argentina vs Chile at the Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Chile
Matias Dittus, a 30-year-old player. He has played 22 matches with the Chilean national team where he has scored six tries. The last of them in this World Cup against Samoa, although it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
Watch out for this player from Argentina
Tomás Cubelli, a player born in Buenos Aires. The 34-year-old player has played a total of 90 matches with the Argentina National Team where he has scored 75 points, 15 tries in total. He has scored 10 points in the history of the World Cups, although he has not yet trained in this one.
How does Chile arrive?
They have lost nine consecutive matches and have not won since August 2022 when they beat Brazil in a friendly match. They have lost all three matches they have played in the Rugby World Cup 2023. They lost to Japan, Samoa and in the third they were overwhelmed by England, even failing to score a point (70-0). This is the first time they have participated in the World Cup in their history.
How does Argentina arrive?
They did not start well in the World Cup after losing the first match against England, but they bounced back with a 19-10 win against Samoa. With only one victory, they are in fourth place in Group D with four points. They arrived at this World Cup after two friendly matches in which they lost against South Africa and overcame Spain. In the last edition, the Argentinean National Team was at the gates of qualifying for the quarterfinals after finishing third in their group.
Background
This will be the first time in history that these two South American teams will meet and they will do so in a transcendental duel, as they are in the final phase of the Rugby World Cup.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire, located in the city of Nantes. The stadium was inaugurated in May 1984 and has a capacity of 353,322 spectators.
Preview of the match
Argentina and Chile will face each other in the group stage of the Rugby World Cup finals. It will be the third match for the Argentinean team and the fourth for the Chilean team. Both are in Pool D together with England, Japan and Samoa.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Argentina vs Chile Rugby World Cup match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.