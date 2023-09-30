Fiji vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Georgia
Akaki Tabutsadze, a 26-year-old player who plays in the wing position. He has played 33 matches for the Georgian national team with which he has scored 30 tries, i.e. 150 points. The last one has been in this world championship, where he has scored only one try so far.
Watch out for this player from Fiji
Josua Tuisova, plays in the winger position. He is 29 years old and has played 21 matches with his national team. In total he has scored 11 tries, four of them in World Cups and two have been in this Rugby World Cup 2023.
How does Georgia arrive?
They started the World Cup with a loss against Australia and in their second match they drew 18-18 against Portugal. After their first two matches they are fourth in group C with two points in their locker. Of the four friendlies they played during the preparation, they won three and only lost against Scotland.
How does Fiji arrive?
They are coming off a 15-22 win over Australia, while they kicked off the World Cup finals with a 32-26 loss to Wales. They are currently second in group C with six points. Before the World Cup they played two friendly preparation matches in which they beat England, but lost against France.
Background
Five times these two teams have met with a favorable balance for the Fijian team, which has won three times, while once Georgia won and another duel ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2021 in a friendly duel that ended in a draw at 15-15. They already met in 2019 in the Rugby World Cup finals in which Fiji won by 10-45.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Matmut Atlantique stadium, located in Bordeaux. It was inaugurated in May 2015 and has a capacity of 42115 spectators.
Preview of the match
Fiji and Georgia will meet in the Rugby World Cup finals. This will be the third meeting for both teams, which are in group C along with Wales, Australia and Portugal.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Fiji vs Georgia in Rugby World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.