Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo LIVE Result Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Box Fight 2023
Image: Canelo Alvarez

3:20 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live from Boxing Match 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live show at Box 2023, as well as the latest information from the T Mobile, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don't miss any details of the fight with VAVEL MEXICO's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo at Boxing Show 2023

If you want to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight on TV it will be broadcast on Azteca 7, Canal 5 and ESPN.

If you want to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight on streaming you can watch it on the Azteca Deportes, Star+ and Vix+ apps.

If you want to watch the fight online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:10 PMan hour ago

Statements Eddy Reynoso

Eddy Reynoso was also happy to be back in Las Vegas, after Canelo's last fight in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in the land where he was born:

"We are happy to be back in Las Vegas, a very important fight for us. We are facing a great fighter, who has won all four belts, has a great team, has many boxing qualities".

"We come with all the capabilities that Canelo has. On Saturday we are going to show it, we are very motivated to return to Las Vegas, in a big fight and we hope you enjoy it.

3:05 PMan hour ago

Statements Jermell Charlo

At a press conference on Friday Jermell Charlo commented that it will not be easy for Canelo to defeat him and that he is not afraid of the Mexican in today's fight:

"I'm a fighter, I have to do what I have to do, I think Canelo hasn't seen a fighter of my level, like my brother Charlo, he has faced great fighters, but nobody like me. I appreciate what is being said, but we will prove it to the world next Saturday."

"I'm going to show my experience. I'm going to unleash all my power and skills in this fight. I'm ready to cross the line. I'm a lion."

3:00 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight at Box 2023?

This is the start time for the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight on September 30 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Bolivia: 10:00 AM 

Brazil: 11:00 AM 

Chile: 11:00 AM 

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 PM 

Ecuador: 11:00 PM 

United States (ET): 12:00 AM 

Spain: 5:00 AM 

Mexico: 10:00 PM 

Paraguay: 1:00 AM 

Peru: 11:00 PM 

Uruguay: 1:00 AM

2:55 PM2 hours ago

Full schedule Canelo vs Jermell

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo: for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin: WBC super welterweight world eliminator.

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios: for the WBC interim welterweight title.

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz: 10 rounds at middleweight.

2:50 PM2 hours ago

T Mobile Arena

It will be the arena where Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will face each other in the main fight, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 6, 2016, it is a multifunctional arena but has been used mostly for the most important boxing fights, it is certainly a great arena, for one of the best fights in this 2023 and where it will surely be full of emotions and intensity.

2:45 PM2 hours ago

How does Jermell Charlo get there?

Jermell Charlo arrives as the victim to this fight, since he is not favoured in the forecasts, he has a record of 37 fights, 35 wins, 19 by knockout, one defeat and one draw, he will seek to silence Las Vegas today looking to surprise and defeat Canelo Alvarez, a task that will not be easy but he will seek to give the bell, with 33 years he is a very powerful boxer and will seek to prove it today, in this way the two boxers arrive to the stellar fight tonight in Las Vegas.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

How does Canelo Alvarez get there?

El Canelo Alvarez, comes to this fight after defeating John Ryder in his last fight, comes with a record of 63 fights, 59 wins and 2 defeats, 39 wins by knockout and 20 by decision, will seek to continue adding triumph today against Jermell Charlo, fight that looks to be very exciting with an opponent who is fast and powerful, so the Mexican should be careful tonight, in this way Canelo comes to another fight in his career.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight, corresponding to the Box 2023 show. The bout will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 20:30.
