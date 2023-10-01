Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo LIVE Result Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch Box Fight 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live from Boxing Match 2023
Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo at Boxing Show 2023
If you want to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight on streaming you can watch it on the Azteca Deportes, Star+ and Vix+ apps.
Statements Eddy Reynoso
"We are happy to be back in Las Vegas, a very important fight for us. We are facing a great fighter, who has won all four belts, has a great team, has many boxing qualities".
"We come with all the capabilities that Canelo has. On Saturday we are going to show it, we are very motivated to return to Las Vegas, in a big fight and we hope you enjoy it.
Statements Jermell Charlo
"I'm a fighter, I have to do what I have to do, I think Canelo hasn't seen a fighter of my level, like my brother Charlo, he has faced great fighters, but nobody like me. I appreciate what is being said, but we will prove it to the world next Saturday."
"I'm going to show my experience. I'm going to unleash all my power and skills in this fight. I'm ready to cross the line. I'm a lion."
What time is the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight at Box 2023?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 PM
United States (ET): 12:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 AM
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Paraguay: 1:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 PM
Uruguay: 1:00 AM
Full schedule Canelo vs Jermell
Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin: WBC super welterweight world eliminator.
Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios: for the WBC interim welterweight title.
Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz: 10 rounds at middleweight.
T Mobile Arena