Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Rangers vs Rays Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs Rays match.
What time is Rangers vs Rays?
What time is Rangers vs Rays?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Rays of 3th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 3, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
October 3, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
October 3, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
October 3, 2023
|
17:00
YANDY DÍAZ SPOKE
"Everyone knows those guys can score a lot of runs and they can hit. We're going to have to score as many runs as we can. I think it's going to be a good offensive battle."
ON THE POSITIONS
Randy Arozarena's team, the Rays, placed second in the American League East Division, just behind the Baltimore Orioles. On the other hand, Corey Seager's Rangers went all out until the last day of the regular season in search of the American League West Division title, competing neck and neck with the Houston Astros.
PROBABLE PITCHER:
Tyler Alan Glasnow is the top probable pitcher to start the wild card matchup against the Rangers on the mound. Glasnow is known for his imposing stature, speed and right arm power. He has a straight line that can exceed 100 mph and combines that velocity with a repertoire of secondary pitches, including a curveball and changeup.
Tyler Glasnow's 6th and 7th Ks...thru 4. pic.twitter.com/k04GzEgUCQ— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 27, 2023
PROBABLE PITCHER:
Jordan Montgomery is the likely pitcher to start the wild card round for the Texas Rangers. Montgomery is known for his left-handed pitching style, which includes a mix of pitches that include a straight, curve and change of velocity. His ability to change speeds and keep hitters in check makes him an effective pitcher.
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Tropicana Field, often shortened to "The Trop," is a baseball stadium located in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. It is known for being the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team that competes in the American League East Division.
Tropicana Field opened in 1990 and, at the time, was called the "Florida Suncoast Dome". It was designed to host sporting and entertainment events in the Tampa Bay region. In 1993, when the Tampa Bay Rays joined MLB as an expansion team, the stadium became its home and changed its name to the "Thunderdome". Later, in 1996, it adopted the name "Tropicana Field" due to a sponsorship agreement with the Tropicana juice brand, which was based in Florida.
Tropicana Field opened in 1990 and, at the time, was called the "Florida Suncoast Dome". It was designed to host sporting and entertainment events in the Tampa Bay region. In 1993, when the Tampa Bay Rays joined MLB as an expansion team, the stadium became its home and changed its name to the "Thunderdome". Later, in 1996, it adopted the name "Tropicana Field" due to a sponsorship agreement with the Tropicana juice brand, which was based in Florida.
ABOUT GRIEF
In another exciting American League showdown, the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers are set to cross paths in what promises to be an epic battle. Both teams have had an extremely intriguing season, maintaining a fierce battle to secure the coveted fourth place in the standings for Florida teams. Now, these two contenders will face each other head-to-head with their sights set on advancing to the next phase of the tournament.
THE BEGINNING OF STARDOM
After an extended period of competition in the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season, we are at an exciting turning point where the worthy champion will be determined. This Tuesday marks the start of the much-anticipated Wild Card Series, a crucial stretch on the road to baseball glory.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
Kick-off time
The Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers match will be played at Tropicana Field, in Tampa Bay, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.