New Zealand vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here New Zealand vs Uruguay in a Rugby World Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Zealand vs Uruguay match in the Rugby World Cup.
What time is New Zealand vs Uruguay match for Rugby World Cup?
This is the start time of the game New Zealand vs Uruguay of October 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live
The match will be broadcast on NBC.
If you want to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live, it will be streamed Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay live, it will be streamed Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Qualifiers
12 teams have qualified from the 2019 World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top three places in each competition group, including all the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams, plus Japan and Fiji. Namibia, Uruguay, Chile, Georgia, Romania and Samoa qualified through regional stages, Tonga through inter-regional play-offs and Portugal through final play-offs.
Third with the highest audience
The Rugby World Cup is, historically, the third competition with the highest television audience after the Olympic Games and the soccer World Cup.
France is looking for its first title, leading Ireland is trying to overcome the curse of the quarter-finals and South Africa is quite strong, but must always be taken into account.
France is looking for its first title, leading Ireland is trying to overcome the curse of the quarter-finals and South Africa is quite strong, but must always be taken into account.
Third participation
Los Teros (Uruguay) will be their third consecutive participation and their fifth in history, they were in the 1999, 2003, 2015 and 2019 tournaments. In the Japan 2019 edition, Uruguay achieved a surprising victory over Fiji.
What trophy is awarded?
The trophy awarded to the world champion is the Webb Ellis Cup, named after the 'alleged' inventor of rugby. It was made at the 1987 World Cup following a 1906 design, suitably 'Victorian', which in turn came from another cup, made by the goldsmith Paul de Lamerie in 1740.
Groups
A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia
B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.
D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.
B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.
D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.
Group A is as follows
Group A will have the participation of France (the host) with 13 points as group leader, All Blacks (New Zealand) with 10 points, Italy with 10 points, Uruguay with 5 points and Namibia with 0 points.
Los Teros (Uruguay) will be looking for a good performance against high caliber rivals and it will be a great test for the team coached by Esteban Meneses. On the other hand, the winners will face in the quarterfinals the other two qualified teams from Group B, which includes South Africa, who will seek to defend the title; Ireland (with a very good performance), Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Los Teros (Uruguay) will be looking for a good performance against high caliber rivals and it will be a great test for the team coached by Esteban Meneses. On the other hand, the winners will face in the quarterfinals the other two qualified teams from Group B, which includes South Africa, who will seek to defend the title; Ireland (with a very good performance), Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New Zealand vs Uruguay match, corresponding to the Rugby World Cup. The match will take place at Groupama Stadium, at 15:00.