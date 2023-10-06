Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears in NFL Week 5 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from FedEx Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears online live in Week 5
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears can be tuned into Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other NFL Week 5 games
In addition to the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match-up, the Bills vs Jaguars, Steelers vs Ravens, Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs Giants, Colts vs Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Falcons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos vs Jets, San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers are this week's NFL match-ups.
FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders Stadium is one of the most important stadiums in the NFL, as well as being one of the stadiums with the largest capacity, it has a capacity for 67,000 spectators and was inaugurated on September 14, 1997. It will be the stadium where the Commanders and Chicago Bears will kick off Week 5 of the NFL regular season, a game that will undoubtedly be full of emotion, points and intensity.
What time is the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game in Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game on 5 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 19:15 hours
Chile: 7:15pm
Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:15pm
Colombia: 7:15pm
Ecuador: 7:15pm
Mexico: 18:15
Panama: 7:15pm
Peru: 7:15pm
United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET
Spain: 03:15 hours
France: 03:15 hours
Germany: 03:15 hours
Italy: 03:15 hours
Japan: 12:15am
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and the list of possible inactives will be announced on the same day, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in this Week 5 in the NFL.
Background
The record leans towards the Washington Commanders, as they have met 6 times, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Commanders, while the Chicago Bears have won only 2 times, so tomorrow the home side will be favorites to win in another week of the NFL.
How is Chicago Bears coming along?
Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a record of 0-4 and leaving much to be desired in the current season, coming off a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, will be looking to get out of the bad streak against Washington in a game they will have as visitors, certainly a game that would be important for them to still try to aspire to fight in their division, in this way the two teams arrive at the opening game of Week 5 in the NFL.
How does Washington Commanders arrive?
The Washington Commanders are coming off a 31-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that was full of points, with inspired offenses, but very bad defenses that allowed an infinity of points. The Commanders are now 2-2 and will be looking for a winning record at home and with their fans in one of the most important games for them and with which they will open Week 5 of the NFL in yet another edition of Thursday Night Football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place on the turf of FedEx Field at 18:15.