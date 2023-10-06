Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Image: Chicago Bears

8:15 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears in NFL Week 5 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from FedEx Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
8:10 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears online live in Week 5

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears can be tuned into Fox Sports Premium live streams.

8:05 AM3 hours ago

Other NFL Week 5 games

In addition to the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears match-up, the Bills vs Jaguars, Steelers vs Ravens, Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs Giants, Colts vs Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Falcons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos vs Jets, San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers are this week's NFL match-ups.
8:00 AM3 hours ago

FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders Stadium is one of the most important stadiums in the NFL, as well as being one of the stadiums with the largest capacity, it has a capacity for 67,000 spectators and was inaugurated on September 14, 1997. It will be the stadium where the Commanders and Chicago Bears will kick off Week 5 of the NFL regular season, a game that will undoubtedly be full of emotion, points and intensity.

7:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game in Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears game on 5 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours

Brazil: 20:15 hours

Uruguay: 20:15 hours

Bolivia: 19:15 hours

Chile: 7:15pm

Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:15pm

Colombia: 7:15pm

Ecuador: 7:15pm

Mexico: 18:15

Panama: 7:15pm

Peru: 7:15pm

United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET

Spain: 03:15 hours

France: 03:15 hours

Germany: 03:15 hours

Italy: 03:15 hours

Japan: 12:15am

7:50 AM3 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and the list of possible inactives will be announced on the same day, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in this Week 5 in the NFL.
7:45 AM3 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards the Washington Commanders, as they have met 6 times, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Commanders, while the Chicago Bears have won only 2 times, so tomorrow the home side will be favorites to win in another week of the NFL.
7:40 AM3 hours ago

How is Chicago Bears coming along?

Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a record of 0-4 and leaving much to be desired in the current season, coming off a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, will be looking to get out of the bad streak against Washington in a game they will have as visitors, certainly a game that would be important for them to still try to aspire to fight in their division, in this way the two teams arrive at the opening game of Week 5 in the NFL.
7:35 AM3 hours ago

How does Washington Commanders arrive?

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 31-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that was full of points, with inspired offenses, but very bad defenses that allowed an infinity of points. The Commanders are now 2-2 and will be looking for a winning record at home and with their fans in one of the most important games for them and with which they will open Week 5 of the NFL in yet another edition of Thursday Night Football.
7:30 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place on the turf of FedEx Field at 18:15.
