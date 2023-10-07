Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Ireland vs Scotland in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from Scotland
Darcy Graham, a 26-year-old Melrose-born player who plays in the wing position. His records are beastly, as he has played 24 tries in 38 matches with the Scottish National Team. In this World Cup he has five in three matches.
Watch out for this player from Ireland
Mack Hansen, 25, plays at wing and has played 19 games for Ireland, scoring nine tries. Of those, two tries have come in this Rugby World Cup 2023.
How does Scotland arrive?
They started the World Cup finals with a defeat against South Africa, but beat Tonga and overwhelmed Romania, where they did not concede a single point. In preparation they played four friendlies where they only lost one. Right now with ten points they are third in the group with 10 points and are four points behind their next rival, Ireland.
How does Ireland arrive?
Ireland is in top form and is one of the favorites to win the World Cup after winning the first three matches. They overwhelmed Romania 82-8 and Tonga 59-16, while they struggled against South Africa but won 8-13. They also won the three friendly matches they played during the preparation and all their Six Nations matches. They have not lost since July 2022, when they lost to New Zealand. Precisely this team was their executioner in the last world championship.
Background
Numerous clashes between Ireland and France. However, in the last eight duels the victory went to Ireland. In the last duel the victory went to Ireland who won by 7-22 in a meeting of the six nations. In 2019 they met in the World Cup finals which Ireland won 27-3 over Scotland.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade de France, which was inaugurated in January 1998 and has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the fourth match of the group stage of the World Cup finals. Both teams are in group B along with South Africa, Tonga and Romania.
