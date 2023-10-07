UFC Vegas 80 Live Results: Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Speak up, Grant Dawson!

“There are guys in the lightweight rankings that I wouldn’t even consider being in the lightweight rankings,” Dawson told MMA Fighting. “Because there’s no chance for me to fight them. For example, if Conor and Chandler fight each other – which I still don't think will happen. happen – but if it happens, and Conor knocks out Michael Chandler, and they put him [ranked] at 5º place, I don't consider him number 5. Because there is no no way they are pitting Grant Dawson against Conor McGregor.

“It really doesn't make sense for him to be classified. I also don't think Michael Chandler is in that boat. I don't think Michael Chandler is in the position to fight someone who isn't a big attraction.

I'm a realist. I understand. ;there is like Michael Chandler fighting a guy like me.”

“I don’t think he’s coming back,” said Dawson.” Going through a mid-life crisis right now. I think he's in trouble. You're addicted to a lot of street drugs. We're digging deep here, but what makes people happy isn't what makes people happy. Pursuing happiness is what you need. You need to pursue a purpose. Conor used to have a purpose, and I believe that Conor no longer has a purpose, and it's a matter of course. That's why his life is in shambles. going to shit.

“He just doesn’t know what he wants to do. He doesn’t need to do anything.  At that point you don't know which one it is. It's your purpose in life and I think it's true. Oh, I'm going to box, oh, I'm going to fight bare-knuckle, oh, I'm going to fight Michael Chandler, oh, I'm going to do The Ultimate Fighter  .' É just bounce back and forth between what he wants to do. I'm retired again, now I'm not retired again. I think he needs to find some purpose outside of MMA if he really wants to be happy.”

Speak up, Bobby Green!

“Man, I didn&rsquot even know who this guy was. I had never heard of him. This goes to his body of work. I think the question is; that, like, he's been kind of annoying. And he was in the Apex fight. But if he were around these crowds, he would already be surprised. he would feel the pressure of the crowd. They warned him: ‘We really don’t like to see what you’ is doing’”, Green said in an interview on ‘media day’.

“Even though sometimes he has some submissions, it’s still good. like, cool, yeah. But it is sleepy. So, it will be a real test for me as a martial artist. Making a guy boring, exciting, you know? This is the real fight”, he concluded.

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Grant Dawson (70.7 kg) x Bobby Green (70.7 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Joe Pyfer (83.9 kg) x Abdul Razak Alhassan (83.6 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Alex Morono (77.3 kg) x Joaquin Buckley (77.1 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Drew Dober (70.5 kg) x Ricky Glenn (70.5 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Alexander Hernandez (66 kg) x Bill Algeo (66.2 kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Philipe Lins (92.5 kg) x Ion Cutelaba (93.2 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (52.6 kg) x Diana Belbita (52.3 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Nate Maness (57.1 kg) x Mateus "Bocão" Mendoça (56.9 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Vanessa Demopoulos (52.6 Kg) x Kanako Murata (52.3 Kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Aori Qileng (61.6 kg) x Johnny Muñoz (61.6 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Montana De La Rosa (57.1 Kg) x JJ Aldrich (56.9 Kg)

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

The Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green fight will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
