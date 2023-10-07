UFC Vegas 80 Live Results: Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Grant Dawson vs Bobby GreenLive Score Here
UFC!
Speak up, Grant Dawson!
“It really doesn't make sense for him to be classified. I also don't think Michael Chandler is in that boat. I don't think Michael Chandler is in the position to fight someone who isn't a big attraction.
I'm a realist. I understand. ;there is like Michael Chandler fighting a guy like me.”
“I don’t think he’s coming back,” said Dawson.” Going through a mid-life crisis right now. I think he's in trouble. You're addicted to a lot of street drugs. We're digging deep here, but what makes people happy isn't what makes people happy. Pursuing happiness is what you need. You need to pursue a purpose. Conor used to have a purpose, and I believe that Conor no longer has a purpose, and it's a matter of course. That's why his life is in shambles. going to shit.
“He just doesn’t know what he wants to do. He doesn’t need to do anything. At that point you don't know which one it is. It's your purpose in life and I think it's true. Oh, I'm going to box, oh, I'm going to fight bare-knuckle, oh, I'm going to fight Michael Chandler, oh, I'm going to do The Ultimate Fighter .' É just bounce back and forth between what he wants to do. I'm retired again, now I'm not retired again. I think he needs to find some purpose outside of MMA if he really wants to be happy.”
Speak up, Bobby Green!
“Even though sometimes he has some submissions, it’s still good. like, cool, yeah. But it is sleepy. So, it will be a real test for me as a martial artist. Making a guy boring, exciting, you know? This is the real fight”, he concluded.
MAIN CARD!
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Joe Pyfer (83.9 kg) x Abdul Razak Alhassan (83.6 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Alex Morono (77.3 kg) x Joaquin Buckley (77.1 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Drew Dober (70.5 kg) x Ricky Glenn (70.5 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Alexander Hernandez (66 kg) x Bill Algeo (66.2 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (52.6 kg) x Diana Belbita (52.3 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Nate Maness (57.1 kg) x Mateus "Bocão" Mendoça (56.9 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Vanessa Demopoulos (52.6 Kg) x Kanako Murata (52.3 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Aori Qileng (61.6 kg) x Johnny Muñoz (61.6 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Montana De La Rosa (57.1 Kg) x JJ Aldrich (56.9 Kg)
CHAMPIONS!
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.
UFC!
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.