Japan vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

Where to watch Japan vs Argentina?
If you want to watch the Japan vs Argentina match, you can follow it on TV through ESPN +
What time is Japan vs Argentina in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from Argentina
Juan Martin Gonzalez is only 22 years old and plays in the flanker position. He has played 27 matches with the Argentina National Team with which he has scored 9 tries, two of them have been in this Rugby World Cup.
Watch out for this player from Japan
Pieter Labuschagne was born in South Africa, but plays for Japan. The 34-year-old has played 18 matches with the Asian team and has scored two tries. Both were scored in this Rugby World Cup.
How does Argentina arrive?
They started the Rugby World Cup finals with a setback after losing their first match against England by 27-10. In their second match they defeated Samoa by 19-10 and they arrived after sweeping Chile (59-5) in the first South American match in a World Cup. With nine points they are second in the group, so right now they would be in the quarterfinals, but they have Japan behind them with the same points.
How does Japan arrive?
Japan kicked off the World Cup with a 42-12 win over Chile, while in their second match they lost to England 34-12. In their most recent match they beat Samoa 28-22. With nine points, they are currently third in group D.
Background
Twice Japan and Argentina have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for the Argentine National Team, which has won both duels. The last time they faced each other was in 2016 in a friendly match that ended 20-54. While in 1999 they met in the final phase of the World Cup in which Argentina won by 33-12.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire, located in the city of Nantes. The stadium was inaugurated in May 1984 and has a capacity of 353,322 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Argentina will meet in the match corresponding to the fourth day of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup finals. Both teams are in Pool D along with England, Samoa and Chile.
