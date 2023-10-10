Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in Week 3 of the NFL 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks live in the Divisional Round of the MLB Playoffs, as well as the latest information from Dodgers Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks online live in the MLB Playoffs 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks game will be televised on ESPN.
The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ and MLB TV.
If you want to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other Playoff matches
In addition to this series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Baltimore Orioles vs Texans Ranges, Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies, these are the playoff series in the major leagues.
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks game on October 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:07 hours
Brazil: 21:07 hours
Uruguay: 21:07 hours
Bolivia: 21:07 hours
Chile: 21:07 hours
Paraguay: 21:07 hours
Venezuela: 21:07 hours
Colombia: 21:07 hours
Ecuador: 21:07 hours
Mexico: 19:07 hours
Panama: 19:07 hours
Peru: 21:07 hours
United States: 19:07 hours PT and 21:07 hours ET
Spain: 03:07 hours
France: 03:07 hours
Germany: 03:07 hours
Italy: 03:07 hours
Japan: 12:07 a.m.
Dodgers Stadium
Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the major leagues, has a capacity for 56,000 spectators and was inaugurated on April 10, 1962. It will be the stadium where the Divisional Round of the MLB playoffs between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will begin, a game that will undoubtedly be full of intensity, races and emotions.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they can count on a full roster and their best players for this divisional round in the big leagues, the big absentee with Dodgers due to disciplinary issues is the Mexican Julio Urias, who will no longer play with the Los Angeles team due to the same issue.
Background
The record leans in favorite of the Los Angeles Dodgers as they have met 14 times and have a winning record of 8 games for Los Angeles, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have won 6 times, so tomorrow the Dodgers will come out as favourites to win this divisional round playoff match-up.
How do the Los Angeles Dodgers doing?
The Dodgers come into these playoffs as champions of their division with a record of 100 games won and 62 games lost, will seek to demonstrate why they are one of the strongest teams in the major leagues and is a constant appearance in the MLB playoffs, also seek to take advantage of starting the series playing at home and with their fans, in a stadium that always makes weight when they are games of this caliber, in this way the two teams come to the playoffs in Major League Baseball.
How are the Arizona Diamondbacks doing?
Arizona Diamondbacks will play today their first game in the divisional round of the MLB Playoffs, they finished the regular season with a record of 84 wins and 78 losses, they will seek to win this series against one of the strong candidates to reach the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will seek to start with the right foot and then face this second game in one of the most important series in their history, as they return to the playoffs after many years of absence.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers live stream of Game 2 of the Divisional Round of the 2023 MLB Playoffs. The game will take place at Dodgers Stadium at 7:07pm.