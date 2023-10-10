Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins match for MLB Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Astros vs Twins of 10th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Astros vs Minnesota Twins
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 10, 2023
|
16:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brasil
|
October 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
October 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
October 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
October 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
October 10, 2023
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
October 10, 2023
|
15:00
Watch out for this batter
Yordan Alvarez is one of the Astros' main strengths in the batter's box as he averaged 31 homers this season, surpassing Max Keper of the Twins who accumulated 21.
Starting Pitcher
Sonny Gray will be chosen to take the mound and lead the Twins' defense as they look for their second win at home and in front of their home crowd. Gray is known for his repertoire of varied pitches, including a good straight, sharp curve and effective slider. He has proven to be a consistent and reliable pitcher on the mound, with the ability to rack up strikeouts and maintain solid effectiveness.
Starting Pitcher
Cristian Javier will be chosen to take the mound and lead the Astros' defense as they look to get their second win of the series away from home. avier is known for his varied repertoire of pitches that includes a straight, curve, change of velocity and a slider. His ability to change speeds and keep opposing hitters off balance is one of his strengths.
About grief
With the series tied and Game 5 clinched for the moment, the Astros and Twins will take the field at Target Field to determine which ninth will take the series lead. After the Astros took the lead in game 1, by a score of 4-6. The Twins wanted to return their own dose, taking the victory by 6 runs to 2 in chapter two of the playoffs, tying the series to Minnesota.
About The Stadium
Target Field is a baseball stadium located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. It is the home of the Minnesota Twins, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team. The stadium opened on April 12, 2010 and replaced the Twins' former home stadium, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
Target Field has a capacity of about 38,649 for baseball games, although this number can vary for special events such as concerts or other sporting events.
The stadium is located in downtown Minneapolis, making it easy for fans to access via public transportation and offers a variety of parking options in the surrounding area.
Kickoff time
The Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins game will be played at Target Field, in Minnesota, United States. The playball is scheduled at 14:07 am ET.
The start to stardom
After an extended period of competition in the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season, we are at an exciting turning point where the worthy champion will be determined. This Tuesday marks the start of the much-anticipated Wild Card Series, a crucial stretch on the road to glory in the world of baseball.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
