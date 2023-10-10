Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Game
4:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Astros vs Twins Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Astros vs Twins match.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins match for MLB Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game Astros vs Twins of 10th October in several countries:

Where to watch Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

October 10, 2023

16:00 ET

  

Argentina

October 10, 2023

17:00

  

Bolivia

October 10, 2023

15:00

  

Brasil

October 10, 2023

17:00

  

Chile

October 10, 2023

17:00

  

Colombia

October 10, 2023

15:00

  

Ecuador

October 10, 2023

15:00

  

Spain

October 10, 2023

21:00

  

Mexico

October 10, 2023

14:00

  

Peru

October 10, 2023

15:00 

  
3:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this batter

Yordan Alvarez is one of the Astros' main strengths in the batter's box as he averaged 31 homers this season, surpassing Max Keper of the Twins who accumulated 21. 
3:45 AM2 hours ago

Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray will be chosen to take the mound and lead the Twins' defense as they look for their second win at home and in front of their home crowd. Gray is known for his repertoire of varied pitches, including a good straight, sharp curve and effective slider. He has proven to be a consistent and reliable pitcher on the mound, with the ability to rack up strikeouts and maintain solid effectiveness.
3:40 AM2 hours ago

Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier will be chosen to take the mound and lead the Astros' defense as they look to get their second win of the series away from home. avier is known for his varied repertoire of pitches that includes a straight, curve, change of velocity and a slider. His ability to change speeds and keep opposing hitters off balance is one of his strengths.

3:35 AM2 hours ago

About grief

With the series tied and Game 5 clinched for the moment, the Astros and Twins will take the field at Target Field to determine which ninth will take the series lead. After the Astros took the lead in game 1, by a score of 4-6. The Twins wanted to return their own dose, taking the victory by 6 runs to 2 in chapter two of the playoffs, tying the series to Minnesota. 
3:30 AM2 hours ago

About The Stadium

Target Field is a baseball stadium located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. It is the home of the Minnesota Twins, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team. The stadium opened on April 12, 2010 and replaced the Twins' former home stadium, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
Target Field has a capacity of about 38,649 for baseball games, although this number can vary for special events such as concerts or other sporting events.
The stadium is located in downtown Minneapolis, making it easy for fans to access via public transportation and offers a variety of parking options in the surrounding area.
3:25 AM2 hours ago

Kickoff time

The Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins game will be played at Target Field, in Minnesota, United States. The playball is scheduled at 14:07 am ET.
3:20 AM2 hours ago

The start to stardom

After an extended period of competition in the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season, we are at an exciting turning point where the worthy champion will be determined. This Tuesday marks the start of the much-anticipated Wild Card Series, a crucial stretch on the road to glory in the world of baseball.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The clashes ahead promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLB Playoffs 2023: Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
