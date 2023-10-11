Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nuggets vs Suns Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nuggets vs Suns match.
What time is Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns match for preseason game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nuggets vs Suns of 10th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Nuggets vs Suns
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 10, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 10, 2023
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
October 10, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
October 10, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
October 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
España
|
October 11, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
October 10, 2023
|
20:00
|
Peru
|
October 10, 2023
|
21:00
About The Stadium
The Footprint Center is a sports and entertainment facility located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, United States. It was originally called "America West Arena" when it opened in 1992, and then renamed "US Airways Center" and "Talking Stick Resort Arena" in subsequent years due to sponsorship agreements. However, in 2021, it changed its name to Footprint Center after a new sponsorship agreement.
The Footprint Center has a capacity that varies depending on the type of event being held. For NBA basketball games, it can hold more than 18,000 spectators.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Denver Nuggets star center Jokic stands out as the team's main figure. His magnificent performance earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the regular season, especially for his leadership in a campaign in which he had to shoulder the responsibility of guiding the team in the absence of key players such as Murray and Porter Jr.
Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player
Phoenix's standout point guard has emerged as one of the Suns' top performers. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Despite having a reduced participation, playing only 68 games with the team, Suns star Devin Booker is eager to start a new season in Phoenix.
Austin Reaves didn't hold anything back about the Nuggets.
The Los Angeles Lakers have moved on from the painful experience of being beaten winless by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Austin Reaves has noted that after that unfortunate episode, the team received snide comments and taunts from their opponents.
"I think everybody knows that what the Nuggets have said since they won the championship has been directed at us," Reaves said.
Two important teams
On opening night, these two teams will collide in an intensity-filled duel against two conference rivals full of excitement and skill. Not only will it mark the start of a new basketball season, but it will also set the tone for what's to come. It will be a showdown that NBA fans won't want to miss, as the Suns and Nuggets look to make their mark from day one in their quest for league supremacy.
The preseason begins
Teams get together before the official season to practice and tune up. It's like rehearsing for a big performance. During these preseason games, teams try new tactics and plays to see what works best. It's like an experimentation lab where they look for the winning formula.
In addition, the preseason is crucial for team cohesion. Players must learn to work together, understand the strengths and weaknesses of their teammates, and communicate on the court. This takes time, and the preseason is the perfect time to develop that chemistry that can make the difference in critical moments of a game.
Kick-off time
The Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns match will be played at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Preseason Game: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.