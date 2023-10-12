Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Kings vs Lakers match for preseason game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Kings vs Lakers of 11th October in several countries:
|
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 11, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
October 11, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
October 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Brasil
|
October 11, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Chile
|
October 11, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Colombia
|
October 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
October 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
España
|
October 12, 2023
|
3:00
|
|
Mexico
|
October 11, 2023
|
20:00
|
|
Peru
|
October 11, 2023
|
21:00
|
Watch out for this player:
Harrison Barnes is known for being a solid small forward who can score from the perimeter and penetrate to the hoop for the Sacramento Kings. He is also a capable defender and has been used in a variety of roles throughout his career.
Watch out for this player:
LeBron James is known for his versatility on the court. He can play multiple positions and is known for his ability to score, assist and defend for the Lakers. He has been named NBA MVP on several occasions and has been selected to numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.
Coming off a win
In an exciting and hard-fought matchup, the Lakers got their first win in the preseason phase against the Nets, who fought hard for the victory, but unfortunately could not hold the lead in the final moments of the game. It was a duel full of intensity and emotions, in which both teams tried their best to dominate the scoreboard, but at the end of the day, the Lakers managed to secure that important victory. The Nets, on the other hand, proved to be an opponent worthy of respect and kept the pressure on throughout the game, but could not seal the victory in the crucial minutes of the confrontation. This preseason game certainly leaves fans anticipating with even more excitement what is to come in the regular season.
About The Stadium
The Honda Center is a major arena and entertainment center located in Anaheim, California, United States. This venue is widely known for being the home of the Anaheim Ducks, a National Hockey League (NHL) team, but it also hosts a variety of sporting and entertainment events throughout the year.
The arena has a capacity that varies depending on the type of event being held, but for Anaheim Ducks field hockey games, it can hold over 17,000 spectators.
Kick-off time
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at Honda Center, in California, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Preseason Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.