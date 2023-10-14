UFC Vegas 81 Live Results: Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Photo: Disclosure/UFC

Speak up, Sodiq Yusuff!

“I don’t think Edson or I are planning on fighting five rounds. We are two dangerous attackers. Honestly, I think someone will end the fight in the second round, unless Edson plans to put on his wrestling shoes, which I highly doubt. It's going to be a remarkable party. There are That's a reason why they put us in the main fight. We both show a pretty consistent pattern of how we fight,” Yusuff said.
Speak, Edson Barboza!

“The limit for me is; while I'm still competitive. Loving what I do, I will continue. É my desire to wake up every day, train, lose weight, enjoy every moment of the camp. I see that a lot of people like the victory, the fight, but they don't like the camp, cutting weight. I like all of that. Honestly, I love what I do. I wake up every day and say, ‘Thank God people pay me to do this’. I've been struggling for a while now. I have spent many years, my entire life, at a high level and I am still one of the best in the world. I believe you will see me for a long time. Today, I feel healthier than I have ever felt before. a few years ago,” declared the veteran.

“He is a great fighter, definitely one of the best in the world. He is He's number 11 (in the featherweight rankings), ahead of me in the category. It will be a war as always. Everyone knows that every time I enter the Octagon I put up a good fight, and this Saturday will be no different. It’s going to be a war,” said Barboza in an interview on ‘Media Day’.

“É an MMA fight. I need to be ready wherever this fight goes. I'm ready. É an MMA fight. But everyone knows my style, knows the game plan is perfect. always the same. Keep the fight going; and try to stop him, try to end the fight as quickly as possible. But wherever this fight goes, I will be ready,” he concluded.

BRAZILIANS!

The only Brazilians to appear on the UFC Vegas 80 preliminary card, Tainara Lisboa and Ravena Oliveira weighed themselves quickly and measured 60.5kg and 60.3kg. in the rooster category (up to 61.2kg.)
MAIN CARD!

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Sodiq Yusuff (65.9kg.) x Edson Barboza (66.2kg.)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Viviane Araújo (57.1kg.) x Jennifer Maia (56.6kg.)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Jonathan Martinez (61.6kg.) x Adrian Yanez (61.4kg.)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Michel Pereira (84.3kg.) x Andre Petroski (84.3kg.)

Weight weight (59kg): Edgar Chairez (58.7kg.) x Daniel Miojo (58.9kg.)   – fight canceled

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Christian Rodriguez (63.5kg.) x Cameron Saaiman (61.2kg.)

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Darren Elkins (66.2kg.) x TJ Brown (66.2kg.)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Tainara Lisboa (60.5kg.) x Ravena Oliveira (60.3kg.)

Lightweight (up to 70.3kg.): Terrance McKinney (70.5kg.) x Brendon Marotte (70.5kg.)

Bantamweight (up to 65.7kg.): Irina Alekseeva (61.2kg.) x Melissa Dixon (61.4kg.)

Bantamweight (up to 65.7kg.): Alateng Heili (61.6kg.) x Chris Gutierrez (61.6kg.)

Straw weight (up to 52.1kg.): Ashley Yoder (52.3kg.) x Emily Ducote (52.3kg.)

CHAMPIONS!

On the list of biggest UFC winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 wins, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.

UFC!

UFC  is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States and that promotes fight competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on the weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.

The fight will be played at UFC Apex

The Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza fight will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
