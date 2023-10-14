UFC Vegas 81 Live Results: Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
“He is a great fighter, definitely one of the best in the world. He is He's number 11 (in the featherweight rankings), ahead of me in the category. It will be a war as always. Everyone knows that every time I enter the Octagon I put up a good fight, and this Saturday will be no different. It’s going to be a war,” said Barboza in an interview on ‘Media Day’.
“É an MMA fight. I need to be ready wherever this fight goes. I'm ready. É an MMA fight. But everyone knows my style, knows the game plan is perfect. always the same. Keep the fight going; and try to stop him, try to end the fight as quickly as possible. But wherever this fight goes, I will be ready,” he concluded.
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Viviane Araújo (57.1kg.) x Jennifer Maia (56.6kg.)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Jonathan Martinez (61.6kg.) x Adrian Yanez (61.4kg.)
Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Michel Pereira (84.3kg.) x Andre Petroski (84.3kg.)
Weight weight (59kg): Edgar Chairez (58.7kg.) x Daniel Miojo (58.9kg.) – fight canceled
Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Christian Rodriguez (63.5kg.) x Cameron Saaiman (61.2kg.)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Tainara Lisboa (60.5kg.) x Ravena Oliveira (60.3kg.)
Lightweight (up to 70.3kg.): Terrance McKinney (70.5kg.) x Brendon Marotte (70.5kg.)
Bantamweight (up to 65.7kg.): Irina Alekseeva (61.2kg.) x Melissa Dixon (61.4kg.)
Bantamweight (up to 65.7kg.): Alateng Heili (61.6kg.) x Chris Gutierrez (61.6kg.)
Straw weight (up to 52.1kg.): Ashley Yoder (52.3kg.) x Emily Ducote (52.3kg.)
The first Brazilian on the list is Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both with 17.
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, through various modalities within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, particularly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight classes, from the -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is one of the best fighters in the world. considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in its category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, amassing an impressive winning streak. In addition, he holds several records in the UFC, such as the most knockouts in the history of the organization.