Wales vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Game

Absences from Argentina!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Emiliano Boffelli, a must see player!
The Pumas winger begins a new adventure in his first World Cup and with the sole mission of continuing his development in the Rugby World Cup and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Argentine is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 35 points and 2 tries in 4 games with which he achieved 3 victories. The game against Wales will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Argentinian offense will have. The forward's connection with Nico Sánchez will be essential to have a good World Cup and advance to the next round.
How does Argentina arrive?
The Argentina team started a new World Cup in Group D with the sole objective of qualifying for the elimination round. After qualifying for this phase without great difficulty, the current champion of the American continent comes to this duel with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Pumas was the great improvement in Emiliano Boffelli's experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Julian Montoya, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martín González, Mateo Carreras and Nico Sánchez. The Argentines will have a very complicated duel in the quarterfinals against Wales and will have to show their best level to get a ticket to the next round and be able to aspire to the final of the Rugby World Cup. The best result in the history of the Pumas is a third place in the 2007 World Cup and, more recently, they come with a fourth place in the 2015 World Cup. This is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something in which focus this season to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve their first title.
Wales absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Louis Rees-Zammit, a must see player!
The forward of The Three Feathers continues his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the world championship and seeking to get the team to the next round of this competition. The Welsh player was the team's offensive leader in tries scored with 5, achieving 25 points in 4 games. This is one of the players who has generated the most effect with his selection and his abilities are increasingly improving to be the team's offensive leader. Wales' results are connected to Rees-Zammit's scoring ability and his connection with Dewi Lake will be fundamental to having a good World Cup.
How does Wales get here?
The Welsh team begins its tenth great adventure in a Rugby World Cup, after completing the Group Stage, leaving out teams such as Australia, Portugal and Georgia by placing first in its group with a record of 4 victories and 0 defeats; With these results, the team managed to qualify for these instances and expects a great duel against Argentina for a ticket to the semifinals. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Louis Rees-Zammit at small forward and with great players such as Dewi Lake, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Aaron Wainright. The team will have a very complicated duel against Argentina and, although they will start as favorites, they could be left out in the Quarterfinals. The Three Feathers have managed to finish in third place in the Rugby World Cup and have just achieved fourth place in the previous edition. Now, with the help of Warren Gatland, they will seek to develop a long-term winning project. This is why the work in this game will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year Wales will try to focus on getting to the next round and fighting to reach their first final.
Where's the game?
The Stade Vélodrome located in the city of Marseille will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue in good shape in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This stadium has capacity for 67,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Wales vs Argentina, corresponding to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final match. The match will take place at the Stade Vélodrome, at 11 am.