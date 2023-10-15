England vs Fiji LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch England vs Fiji?
If you want to watch the England vs. Fiji match, it will be available on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the England vs Fiji Rugby World Cup match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Fiji
Waisea Nayacalevu is the captain of the Fiji national team. The 33 year old player plays in the center position. He has 37 caps for his national team where he has scored 15 tries, two of them in this Rugby World Cup 2023.
Watch out for this England player
Ollie Chessum, a 23-year-old player who plays the position of forward. He has played 15 matches with the England national team with which he has won two tries. The first was in this Rugby World Cup.
How does Fiji arrive?
Fiji did not start the Rugby World Cup well after losing the first match against Wales. They then bounced back with wins against Australia and Georgia. In their last match of the group stage they lost against Portugal by only one point. They finally finished second in Pool C with 11 points, the same as Australia, who were finally eliminated.
How does England arrive?
England have made a clean sweep in the group stage of the Rugby World Cup finals. They finished first in Pool D with 18 points. The English team was a finalist in the last edition, but lost in the final and are looking to fight for the world championship again.
Background
Five clashes between these two teams with a favorable balance for England, which has won four times, while Fiji has won in one duel. Although in the last duel, which was on August 26, Fiji won 22-30 in a friendly match. The last duel in the World Cup finals was in 2015 where England won by 35-11.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, located in Marseille. It was inaugurated on June 13, 1937 and has a capacity of 67,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
England and Fiji will meet in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup finals.
