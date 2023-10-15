Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears live in the NFL Regular Season 2023, as well as the latest information from Soldier Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears online and live NFL Season 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the game in several countries:
Argentina: 2 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 1 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 2 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10 a.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 1 P.M. ON NFL LEAGUE PASS USA (ET): 1 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 7 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 a.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Watch out for this Chicago Bears player.
Justin Fields is 24 years old and plays quarterback. The American player, who was born in Georgia, has a 61.8% pass completion percentage for 1143 yards this season. In addition to 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He scored four times in the last Chicago game and was a key player in his team's victory.
Watch out for this Minnesota Vikings player
Kirk Cousins, a player who plays the quarterback position. A player who has a pass completion percentage of 67.2% for 1498 yards. The 35-year-old player has a total of 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He scored two touchdowns in his last game, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
How do the Chicagos Bears arrive?
Like their rivals, they come after a more than regular start with four defeats. In their last game they achieved their first victory of the season with a 20-40 win over the Washington Commanders. They are second to last in the National Conference and occupy the last position in the AFC North division.
How do the Minnesota Vikings get there?
They have had a bad start to the season with four losses in five games. Their only victory came at home against the Carolina Panthers where they won 13-21. Right now they are 12th in the National Conference with a balance of one win and four losses. They are third in the AFC North division
Background
In the last four duels between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings ended with a victory for the latter. The last duel was on January 8, 2023 in a game also played in Chicago in which the Minnesota Vikings won by 13-29. The last time the Chicago Bears won in this matchup was in 2020 where they won by 27-33.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Soldier Field, a stadium located in Chicago. It was inaugurated on October 9, 1924 and has a capacity for 61500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet in the NFL's Week 6 game;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL game
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.