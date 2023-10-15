France vs South Africa LIVE Updates (7-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
8'
TRY! Loose ball caught by Kurt-Lee Arendse to tie the game.
5'
TRY! Cyril Baille with the escape down the wing and opens the scoring for France.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous RWC protocols.
Les Blues appeared!
The France team arrived at the stadium for this afternoon's match:
Here are the Springboks!
Those from South Africa are already in the vicinity of the Stade de France for today's game:
Referee
Ben O'Keeffe will be the central referee in this duel between France and South Africa in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
South Africa lineup!
These are South Africa's starters for today's match:
France lineup!
These are the players starting for France for today's game:
Stage is ready!
The Stade de France is ready to host this Quarterfinal duel between France and South Africa of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:
First time
This is the first time that both teams will face each other in this Rugby World Cup, France is the home favorite, but South Africa is the current champion and it would not be a surprise if they win the duel.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between France and South Africa begins at the Stade de France. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Stay with us to follow France vs South Africa live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for France vs South Africa live corresponding to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade de France. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch France vs South Africa online and live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
This is the start time of the France vs South Africa match in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 15 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours on Star+
Mexico: 13 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
Absences from South Africa!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Cobus Reinach, a must see player!
The Sprinboks winger begins a new adventure in this World Cup and with the sole mission of continuing his development in the Rugby World Cup and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The South African is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 20 points and 4 tries in 4 games with which he achieved 4 victories. The game against France will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the South Africans' offense will have. The forward's connection with Manie Libbok will be essential to have a good World Cup and advance to the next round.
How does South Africa arrive?
The South African team started a new World Cup in Group B with the sole objective of qualifying for the elimination round. After qualifying for this phase without great difficulty, the current world champion comes to this duel with a record of 3 victories and 1 defeat. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Springboks was the great improvement in Cobus Reinach's experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players in this team are Cobus Reinach, Maine Libbok, Damian De Allende, Siya Kolisi, Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie. The South Africans will have a very complicated duel in the quarterfinals against France and will have to show their best level to get a ticket to the next round and be able to aspire to the final of the Rugby World Cup. The best result in the history of the Springboks is their championships in 1997, 2007 and 2019 and, more recently, they arrive as the current world champions, so they will not be an easy rival to defeat. This is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve its fourth title.
Absences from France!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Antoine Dupont, a must see player!
The Les Blues forward continues his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the World Cup and seeking to get the team to the next round of this competition. The player from France was one of the team's offensive leaders in tries scored with 1, achieving 5 points in 2 games. This is one of the players who has generated the most effect with his selection and his abilities are increasingly improving to be the team's offensive leader. Dupont had to temporarily leave the concentration due to a blow to the cheekbone but he is back and will be a key piece to advance. France's results are connected to Dupont's scoring ability and his connection with Damian Penaud will be fundamental to having a good World Cup.
How does France get here?
The French team begins its ninth great adventure in a Rugby World Cup, after completing the Group Stage, leaving out teams such as Italy, Uruguay and Namibia by placing first in its group with a record of 4 victories and 0 defeats; With these results, the team managed to qualify for these instances and awaits a great duel against South Africa for a ticket to the semifinals. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Antoine Dupont at small forward and with great players such as Antoine Hastoy, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Couilloud, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Bastien Chalureau. The team will have a very complicated duel against the current champions and, although they will start as home favorites, they could be left out in the Quarterfinals. The French have managed to finish in the grand final three times, but have not won the title. Now, with the help of Fabien Galthié, they will seek to develop a winning project and lift their first World Cup. This is why the work in this game will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year France will try to focus on getting to the next round and fighting to reach the final.
Where's the game?
The Stade de France located in the city of Paris will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in good shape in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between France vs South Africa, corresponding to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal match. The match will take place at the Stade de France, at 3 p.m.