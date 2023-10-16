Texans Rangers vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live in Game 2 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live in Game 2 of the MLB Playoffs, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros online and live in Game 2 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
The Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game will be televised on ESPN.
Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros can be tuned in from the Star+ and MLB TV streams.
If you want to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Minute Maid Park
It is the stadium of the Houston Astros, a legendary and historic stadium, it has a capacity for 42 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 30, 2000, it will be the venue for the first two games of this series between Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, where it will surely be packed for one of the most awaited games in the city of Texas, without a doubt a great stadium for a great game.
Other games in the Playoffs
In this championship round in the other conference, the series between Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will be played, an unprecedented duel that promises to be one of the best in this round in MLB 2023.
What time is Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Game 2 in the 2023 MLB Playoffs?
This is the kick-off time for the Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game on 16 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:37 hours
Argentina: 16:37 hours
Bolivia: 16:37 hours
Brazil: 16:37 hours
Chile: 4:37 p.m.
Colombia: 4:37 p.m.
Ecuador: 16:37
Spain: 22:37 hours
United States: 15:37 hours PT and 17:37 hours ET
Mexico: 14:37 hours
Paraguay: 16:37 hours
Peru: 16:37 hours
Uruguay: 16:37 hours
Venezuela: 16:37 hours
Japan: 08:37
India: 05:37 a.m.
Nigeria: 05:37 a.m.
South Africa: 06:37
Australia: 09:37 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 22:37 hours
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so this Monday they will be able to count on their stars in Game 2 of the American Division Championship Series, a game that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and races.
Background
These two teams have met 12 times, leaving a record of 7 wins for Houston, while the Rangers have won 5 times, so for this game 2 the Houston Astros will come out as favorites to win and take advantage of their home and their fans in this classic of Texas teams.
How does the Houston Astros fare?
For their part, the Houston Astros come from eliminating with a great performance on the mound of the Mexican Urquidy with an overall score of 3-1, the Astros are again and for the second consecutive year in the final of the conference and will seek to be in a new World Series, with much talent in the Bat and a very experienced bullpen, will seek to continue this good run and continue to accumulate wins taking advantage of starting this series with two games at home and with their fans, this way the two teams come to this second game of the series.
How do Texas Rangers arrive?
The Texas Rangers come from eliminating the Baltimore Orioles in 3 games very quickly, a great pitching and batting demonstration showed that they are for great things and will seek to reach the World Series after many years, but first they must eliminate a tough Houston team, this is how Texans arrive to this second game of the Series for the championship in the American Conference.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Texans Rangers vs Houston Astros live stream of Game 2 of the American Conference Championship Series. The match will take place at Minute Maid Park at 14:37.