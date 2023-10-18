Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live in the NBA Pre-Season 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live in the NBA Pre-Season 2023, as well as the latest information from the Kaseya Center. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets online and live in NBA Preseason 2023
The Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game will not be televised.
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.
Kaseya Center
It is the arena located in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Heat, one of the NBA arenas, has a capacity for 19 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on December 31, 1999, it will be the arena where this preparation game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will be played, a great entrance is expected for this game that promises a lot of points, intensity and emotions.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game of the NBA preseason 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game on 18 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hours
Bolivia: 20:30
Brazil: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30pm
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.
Spain: 01:30 hours
United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Venezuela: 21:30 hours
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 10.30 a.m.
Australia: 15:30
United Kingdom ET: 01:30
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game, the Knicks vs Wizards, Spurs vs Rockets and Warriors vs Kings are the preseason games for tomorrow in the NBA.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so both teams will be able to field a full squad, but we will probably not see many starters in action because of the managers' intention to try out all the teams to find a starting line-up for the start of the regular season.
Background
The record leans towards the Brooklyn Nets as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for the Miami Heat, while the Nets have won on 8 occasions so tomorrow they will be slight favorites to win this preseason game.
How are the Brooklyn Nets coming along?
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 127-119 loss to the 76ers, a warm-up game for the new NBA season. Last season, the Nets were eliminated by Philadelphia with a 4-0 aggregate score, ending the season in a bad way, This year they will try to get rid of that bad taste in their mouth and get a little further, with a team that has been strengthened for this new season 2023-2024, undoubtedly a great team in the NBA, this is how the two teams arrive to this preparation game for the regular season of the most important basketball tournament.
How does the Miami Heat fare?
Miami Heat in his last game of preparation comes from defeating 132-124 Grizzlies, will seek for this new season in the NBA, do a better role, since the last tournament were eliminated against Denver Nuggets with overall 4-1, have been reinforced and this new season will seek to improve what was done last season, They have two preparation games left before the start of the regular season, a campaign eagerly awaited by all the fans, this is how Miami Heat arrives to this friendly match against Brooklyn Nets, a game that promises to be very exciting and to have many points.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets live stream of the NBA Pre-Season 2023. The game will take place at Kaseya Center, at 17:30.