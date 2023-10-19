Phillies vs Dbacks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Game 3 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Phillies vs Dbacks match for MLB 2023?
This is the start time of the game Phillies vs Dbacks of 19th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 19, 2023
|
17:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
October 19, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
October 19, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Brazil
|
October 19, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Chile
|
October 19, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Colombia
|
October 19, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
October 19, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Spain
|
October 20, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Mexico
|
October 19, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Peru
|
October 19, 2023
|
16:00
|
Watch out for this hitter:
In the batter's box, Schwaber is a latent danger for the Phillies to generate runs and connect for homers. Schwarber is known for his powerful swing and ability to hit home runs. He has also occasionally played outfield in the National League and as a designated hitter in the American League.
Opening Pitcher:
Taijuan Walker will likely be the perfect element to step up to the mound and define the series in favor of the Phillies. Walker is known for his repertoire of pitches, which includes a well-timed straight, slider, curveball and changeup. Throughout his career, he has proven to be an effective pitcher when healthy. However, he faced injuries that limited his participation in some seasons.
Opening Pitcher:
For the Diamondbacks, the man in charge of stepping up to the mound and holding the Phillies scoreless will be Brandon Pfaadt. He is known for his powerful arm and ability to throw a variety of pitches, including a well-paced stretch and several effective secondary pitches.
About the Stadium
Chase Field, originally known as Bank One Ballpark, opened in 1998 as the Arizona Diamondbacks' new ballpark. It has been the team's home since its MLB expansion. The ballpark is located in downtown Phoenix, making it accessible to city residents and visitors. Chase Field is known for its distinctive design, which includes a retractable roof. The roof can be opened or closed depending on weather conditions, making it one of the few stadiums in Major League Baseball with this feature. In addition, the stadium has a capacity of around 48,000 spectators.
About the duel
The road to the National League championship has been an exceptional one, as the teams that dominated during the regular season were eliminated. The National League Championship Series will pit the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies.
These two teams met seven times during the regular season, with the Phillies holding an advantage with four wins. Each team won a series in the regular season. The contest promises to be exciting and action-packed as both teams look to advance to the World Series.
The start to stardom
After an extended period of competition in the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season, we are at an exciting turning point where the worthy champion will be determined. This Tuesday marks the start of the much-anticipated Wild Card Series, a crucial stretch on the road to glory in the world of baseball.
This period of the competition is undoubtedly a momentous time, where tension and excitement intertwine with uncertainty, creating a unique atmosphere charged with anticipation for baseball fans around the world. Each team is ready to give its best on the field, with the firm objective of reaching the title of MLB champion. The upcoming clashes promise to be true clashes of titans, where skill, strategy and passion come together in a fascinating dance that will determine who will be this season's deserving monarch.
Kick-off time
The Phillies vs Dbacks match will be played at Chase Field, in Arizona, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 pm ET.
