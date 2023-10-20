Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Preseason Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers of 19th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 19, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
October 19, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
October 19, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Brazil
|
October 19, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Chile
|
October 19, 2023
|
23:00
|
|
Colombia
|
October 19, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
October 19, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Spain
|
October 20, 2023
|
4:00
|
|
Mexico
|
October 19, 2023
|
20:00
|
|
Peru
|
October 19, 2023
|
21:00
|
Watch out for this LA Lakers player:
LeBron James is known for his versatility on the court for the Lakers. He can play multiple positions and is known for his ability to score, assist and defend. He has been named NBA MVP several times and has been selected to numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.
Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player:
Phoenix's standout point guard stands as one of the Suns' top performers. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Despite having a reduced participation, playing only 68 games with the team, Suns star Devin Booker is eager to start a new season in Phoenix.
About the Stadium
The Staples Center opened its doors in 1999. It was designed as a modern complex to host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Since its opening, it has become one of the most important and iconic venues in Los Angeles. In addition to the Lakers, the Staples Center is home to several other major teams. The Los Angeles Clippers, another NBA team, also play their games here. In addition, the Los Angeles Kings field hockey team of the NHL (National Hockey League) plays at the Staples Center.
Coming off a win
In an exciting and hard-fought matchup, the Lakers got their first win of the preseason phase against the Kings, who fought hard for the victory, but unfortunately could not hold on to the lead in the final moments of the game. It was a duel full of intensity and emotions, in which both teams tried their best to dominate the scoreboard, but at the end of the day, the Lakers managed to secure that important win.
Two important teams
On opening night, these two teams will collide in an intensity-filled matchup against two conference rivals full of excitement and skill. Not only will it mark the start of a new basketball season, but it will also set the tone for what is to come. It will be a showdown that NBA fans won't want to miss, as the Suns and Lakers will be looking to make their mark from day one in their quest for league supremacy.
The preseason begins
Teams get together before the regular season to practice and tune up. It's like rehearsing for a big performance. During these preseason games, teams try new tactics and plays to see what works best. It's like an experimentation lab where they look for the winning formula.
In addition, the preseason is crucial for team cohesion. Players must learn to work together, understand the strengths and weaknesses of their teammates, and communicate on the court. This takes time, and the preseason is the perfect time to develop that chemistry that can make the difference in critical moments of a game.
Kick-off time
The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers match will be played at Stapel Center, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
