Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Match

Stay tuned to follow Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live in Game 5 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live in Game 5 of the MLB Playoffs, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros online and live in Game 5 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
The Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game will be televised on Fox Sports.
Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros can be tuned in from the Fox Sports Premium and MLB TV streams.
If you want to watch Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Game 5 between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, Game 4 of the series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will be played, a series in which the Phillies hold a 2-0 overall lead and the third game of the National Conference title series will be played today.
Globe Life Field
It is the Texas Rangers stadium, a very important stadium in the MLB, it has a capacity for 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2020, being one of the newest in the big leagues, it will be the setting for this game 5 in the series for the championship of the American conference between Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, no doubt a game that will be full of emotions, with a stadium that will be packed by the fans who come to support the two teams.
What time is Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Game 5 in the 2023 MLB Playoffs?
This is the start time for the Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros game on 20 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:07 hours
Bolivia: 16:07 hours
Brazil: 16:07 hours
Chile: 4:07 p.m.
Colombia: 4:07 p.m.
Ecuador: 16:07
Spain: 22:07 hours
United States: 15:07 hours PT and 17:07 hours ET
Mexico: 15:07 hours
Paraguay: 16:07 hours
Peru: 16:07 hours
Uruguay: 16:07 hours
Venezuela: 16:07 hours
Japan: 08:07
India: 05:07
Nigeria: 05:07
South Africa: 06:07
Australia: 09:07 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:07 hours
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so this Monday they will be able to count on their stars in Game 5 of the American Division Championship Series, a game that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and races.
These two teams have met 12 times, leaving a record of 7 wins for Houston, while the Rangers have won 5 times, so for this game 5, the Houston Astros will be favorites to win and tie the overall score looking to fight to be once again in the World Series.
How does the Houston Astros fare?
The Houston Astros come from winning 8-5 in the third game of this series to stay alive in this series for the championship of the conference, today will seek to tie the series and get to tomorrow's game with the overall even, today in the mound will be the Mexican Jose Uquidy, so it will be a game seen by all Mexicans, this way the two teams come to game 3 and the game we will have tomorrow, a game that promises to have many runs, intensity and emotions.
How does Texas Rangers arrive?
The Rangers come from falling in the third game of this series with a score of 8-5, despite this defeat continue with an advantage of 2 games won and one game lost, remember that classifies the one who wins 4 games of 7, today will play their fourth game where they will seek to get the win so that tomorrow they seek with a win to get their ticket to the World Series of the big leagues, in this way the Rangers arrive, with a very big illusion to continue on the way to that long-awaited final series.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers live stream of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. The match will take place at Globe Life Field at 3:07pm.