Argentina vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Semifinals Game

Stay with us to follow Argentina vs New Zealand live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs New Zealand live for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade de France. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs New Zealand online and live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
This is the start time of the Argentina vs New Zealand match in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 15 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours on Star+
Mexico: 13 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from Argentina!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Emiliano Boffelli, a must see player!
The Pumas winger begins a new adventure in his first World Cup and with the sole mission of continuing his development in the Rugby World Cup and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Argentine is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 35 points and 2 tries in 4 games with which he achieved 3 victories. The game against Wales will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Argentinian offense will have. The forward's connection with Nico Sánchez will be essential to have a good World Cup and advance to the next round.
How does Los Pumas get here?
The Argentina team started a new World Cup in Group D with the sole objective of qualifying for the elimination round. After qualifying for this phase without great difficulty, the current champion of the American continent comes to this duel with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Pumas was the great improvement in Emiliano Boffelli's experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Julian Montoya, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martín González, Mateo Carreras and Nico Sánchez. The Argentines will have a very complicated duel in the quarterfinals against Wales and will have to show their best level to get a ticket to the next round and be able to aspire to the final of the Rugby World Cup. The best result in the history of the Pumas is a third place in the 2007 World Cup and, more recently, they come with a fourth place in the 2015 World Cup. This is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something in which focus this season to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve their first title.
New Zealand absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Damian McKenzie, a must see player!
The All Blacks forward continues his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the World Cup and seeking to get the team to the next round of this competition. The New Zealand player is one of the team's offensive leaders in tries scored with 5, achieving 53 points in 3 games. This is one of the players who has generated the most effect with his selection and his abilities are increasingly improving to be the team's offensive leader. McKenzie has been one of the best relievers of the championship and his performances have earned him the starting position with the All-Blacks. New Zealand's results are connected to McKenzie's scoring ability and his connection with Leicester Fainga'anuku will be fundamental to having a good World Cup.
How does the All Blacks arrive?
The New Zealand team begins its ninth great adventure in a Rugby World Cup, after completing the Group Stage, leaving out teams such as Italy, Uruguay and Namibia by placing second in its group with a record of 3 victories and 1 defeat; With these results, the team managed to qualify for the elimination round where it left Ireland out in the Quarterfinals and now awaits a great duel against Argentina for a ticket to the Grand Final. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Damian McKenzie in the forward position and with great players such as Leicester Fainga'anuku, Sam Cane, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Richie Mo'unga , Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan. The team will have a very complicated duel against the Pumas and, although they will start as favorites, they could be left out in the Semifinals. The New Zealanders have managed to finish in the grand final four times and have lifted the title three times. Now, led by Ian Foster, they will seek to develop a winning project and lift their fourth World Cup. This is why the work in this game will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year New Zealand will try to focus on getting to the next round and fighting to reach the final.
Where's the game?
The Stade de France located in the city of Paris will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in good shape in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Argentina vs New Zealand live, corresponding to the Semifinals match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The match will take place at the Stade de France, at 3 p.m.