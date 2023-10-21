Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies live in Game 4 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks live in Game 4 of the MLB Playoffs 2023, as well as the latest information from Chase Field. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Chase Field
It is one of the most important stadiums in the MLB, it was the home of the World Baseball Classic a few months ago and today it will host the third and fourth game in this series between Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies, the home of Arizona has a capacity for 48 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 31, 1998, without a doubt a great stadium that will be packed for these two games with fans excited about their team.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks online and live in Game 4 of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
The Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game will be televised on ESPN.
The Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game can be tuned in from the Star+ and MLB TV streams.
If you want to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, Game 5 of the series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will be played, a series in which the Rangers are 2-1 on aggregate, a duel that promises to be very exciting with a reserved forecast.
What time is Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks Game 4 in the 2023 MLB Playoffs?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game on 20 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:07 hours
Bolivia: 20:07 hours
Brazil: 20:07 hours
Chile: 8:07 p.m.
Colombia: 8:07 p.m.
Ecuador: 20:07 hours
Spain: 04:07 hours
United States: 21:07 hours PT and 22:07 hours ET
Mexico: 18:07 hours
Paraguay: 20:07 hours
Peru: 20:07 hours
Uruguay: 20:07 hours
Venezuela: 20:07 hours
Japan: 14:07
India: 11:07 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:07 a.m.
South Africa: 11:07 a.m.
Australia: 15:07 hours
United Kingdom ET: 04:07 hours
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, so this Friday they will be able to count on their stars in Game 4 of the National Division Championship Series, a game that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and races.
Background
These two teams have met 15 times, leaving a record of 9 wins for the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have won on 6 occasions, so for this game 3 the Phillies will be favourites to win and continue to take the lead in this series that they will almost have won.
How are the Philadelphia Phillies doing?
For their part, the Phillies live a different present since they have the advantage of two games won and 0 lost overall, if they win today they will have half a foot in the World Series of the big leagues, a very complete team both offensively and defensively have made them in these situations, this way the two teams arrive to the third and fourth game of this series for the championship in the MLB.
How are the Arizona Diamondbacks doing?
Arizona is coming from an ugly 10-0 loss, and going into this third and fourth game with a 2-0 aggregate in favorite of the Phillies, they will be looking to tie the aggregate at home and with their fans to stay alive in this series for the National Conference championship, they will have the presence of Mexican Alex Thomas who has been a reference with Diamondbacks, without doubt a team that has no margin for error if they want to stay alive on their way to the World Series in the big leagues.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks live stream of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The game will take place at Chase Field at 18:07.