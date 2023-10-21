England vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow England vs South Africa
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs South Africa as well as the latest information from the Stade de France. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where to watch England vs South Africa?
If you want to watch the England vs. South Africa match, it can be followed on television through ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is England vs South Africa in Rugby World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player from South Africa
Damian De Allende is 31 years old and plays in the center position. He has 76 caps for his national team and has scored a total of 11 tries, one of them in this World Cup. He converted it against France in the quarterfinals.
Watch out for this England player
Manu Tuilagi, who was born in Samoa, but plays for the English national team. He is 32 years old and plays at full back. He has 58 international caps for England where he has scored a total of 20 tries. Six of them have been in World Cups, one of them in this World Championship. He scored it against Fiji in the quarter-final round.
How does South Africa arrive?
South Africa is aiming to retain the title. In the World Cup finals they stumbled when they lost to Ireland in the group stage by 8-13. A defeat that caused them to go through to the quarterfinals as second in group B. In the semifinals they defeated France in a very close match, which was decided by only one point (28-2).
How does England arrive?
England is undefeated in this World Cup. In the group stage of the Rugby World Cup finals they defeated Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa, finishing first in group D with 18 points. In the quarterfinals they beat Fiji 30-24 in a match that was complicated in the last minutes. This team has not lost in an official match since March 18, when they lost against Ireland in the Six Nations.
Background
The last eight meetings between these two teams have been evenly balanced, with four victories for each of them. The last time they faced each other was in November 2022 in a friendly match in which South Africa won 13-27. In addition these two teams are the last finalists of the 2019 edition where South Africa won by 12-32 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade de France, located in Saint Denis. It was inaugurated on January 28, 1998 and has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
England and South Africa will meet in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup 2023 finals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the England vs South Africa match in Rugby World Cup 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.