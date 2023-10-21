UFC 294 Live Results: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
2:00 AM37 minutes ago

Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovskimatch live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
1:55 AM42 minutes ago

Speak, Volkanovski!

“Why not? Just put on a new belt, new opponents, I'll beat them all. I'm going to break all records,” declared the lightweight champion, at the pre-UFC 294 press conference, held last Thursday (19).

"This thing about 'I have nothing to lose' is nonsense. Don't get me wrong, Islam already exists. There's a lot of pressure and I understand that, but I had to accept this rematch because I wanted it. Win the middleweight belt, make my legacy. If I lose, my legacy will suffer. And I won't have another chance to fight him. And how much longer will I have? We don't know what will happen."

"I have a lot to lose. And his legacy will suffer if he loses. Being defeated by the champion of the lower division, who came to fight practically 12 days before the fight. Again, Islam also has its pressure on it and I don't. I don't want pressure on me, but I do have something to lose."

1:50 AMan hour ago

Speak, Makhachev!

"No, he wouldn't do that. Now I'm going to cut you there. I guarantee you that he wouldn't do what I'm doing in 12 days. I assure you,” said Volkanovski, ESPN.

"Maybe I'm crazy, but I trust myself and I'm trying to strive for greatness. I'm not criticizing anyone who wouldn't accept it. Some people wait for the perfect scenario, something I have done for the last 11 years. But I'm in the position now that I can do things like this because I've been trusting myself for the last 11 years. I have the confidence and am comfortable with who I am to handle these situations.

"If I go there and do what I'm planning, which is knocking out Islam, does he deserve an immediate rematch? The trilogy has to happen. Coming from a controversial victory and losing to the same guy, I don't know if he wins the immediate rematch. The trilogy will take place eventually, but I think there are bigger fights that the UFC will want first,” he analyzed.

"Yes, I always wanted that (fight Do Bronx). He is a big name, a big star and exciting fighter. So it is someone I've always wanted to face."

“I'm going to beat Volkanovski and then I have two opponents: (Justin) Gaethje and Charles. I think they have to fight again and whoever wins, I'll beat too,” said Makhachev, exuding confidence before his second title defense.

1:45 AMan hour ago

Main Card

Islam Makhachev x Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman x Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev x Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov x Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov x Muin Gafurov

1:40 AMan hour ago

Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott x Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya x Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat x Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar x Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden x Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood x Muhammad Naimov

Viktoriia Dudakova x Jihn Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov x Bruno "Armored" Silva

1:35 AMan hour ago

CHAMPIONS!

In the list of UFC's biggest winners, Donald Cerrone leads with 23 victories, followed by Demian Maia, with 22. Jon Jones (20), Jim Miller (20) and Michael Bisping (20) complete the top five.

The first Brazilian on the list is; Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both 17.

1:30 AMan hour ago

UFC

UFC é a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, based in Las Vegas, in the United States, which promotes fighting competitions between some of the best fighters in the world between several different countries and also by divergent categories, depending on weight.

Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, across various disciplines within the same sport .

UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, mainly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight categories, from -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.

Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is Considered by many, the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in the category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, accumulating an impressive streak of victories. Furthermore, he holds several UFC records, such as the most knockouts in the organization's history.

1:25 AMan hour ago

UFC 294

1:20 AMan hour ago

The fight will be played at Etihad Arena

The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight will be played at Etihad Arena, with a capacity of 18.000 people.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
