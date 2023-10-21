UFC 294 Live Results: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Live Score Here
Speak, Volkanovski!
"This thing about 'I have nothing to lose' is nonsense. Don't get me wrong, Islam already exists. There's a lot of pressure and I understand that, but I had to accept this rematch because I wanted it. Win the middleweight belt, make my legacy. If I lose, my legacy will suffer. And I won't have another chance to fight him. And how much longer will I have? We don't know what will happen."
"I have a lot to lose. And his legacy will suffer if he loses. Being defeated by the champion of the lower division, who came to fight practically 12 days before the fight. Again, Islam also has its pressure on it and I don't. I don't want pressure on me, but I do have something to lose."
Speak, Makhachev!
"Maybe I'm crazy, but I trust myself and I'm trying to strive for greatness. I'm not criticizing anyone who wouldn't accept it. Some people wait for the perfect scenario, something I have done for the last 11 years. But I'm in the position now that I can do things like this because I've been trusting myself for the last 11 years. I have the confidence and am comfortable with who I am to handle these situations.
"If I go there and do what I'm planning, which is knocking out Islam, does he deserve an immediate rematch? The trilogy has to happen. Coming from a controversial victory and losing to the same guy, I don't know if he wins the immediate rematch. The trilogy will take place eventually, but I think there are bigger fights that the UFC will want first,” he analyzed.
"Yes, I always wanted that (fight Do Bronx). He is a big name, a big star and exciting fighter. So it is someone I've always wanted to face."
“I'm going to beat Volkanovski and then I have two opponents: (Justin) Gaethje and Charles. I think they have to fight again and whoever wins, I'll beat too,” said Makhachev, exuding confidence before his second title defense.
Main Card
Kamaru Usman x Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev x Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov x Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov x Muin Gafurov
Preliminary Card
Mohammad Yahya x Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat x Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar x Sedriques Dumas
Mike Breeden x Anshul Jubli
Nathaniel Wood x Muhammad Naimov
Viktoriia Dudakova x Jihn Yu Frey
Shara Magomedov x Bruno "Armored" Silva
CHAMPIONS!
The first Brazilian on the list is; Rafael dos Anjos, with 18 victories. Followed in sequence by Anderson Silva and Charles do Bronx, both 17.
UFC
Athletes compete in an octagon, using a variety of combat techniques, such as punches, kicks, knees, elbows and ground fighting, across various disciplines within the same sport .
UFC events are very popular and attract a wide audience around the world, mainly in the United States and Brazil. Fights are organized in various weight categories, from -fly until heavyweights, and fighters compete to achieve the title in their respective divisions.
Anderson Silva, Brazilian fighter, is Considered by many, the greatest in the history of the sport or one of the greatest in the category. During his golden age, from 2006 to 2013, Silva was considered the best fighter in the world, accumulating an impressive streak of victories. Furthermore, he holds several UFC records, such as the most knockouts in the organization's history.